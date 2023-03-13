Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Several more weeks of winter despite La Niña’s end

Mar 13, 2023, 11:53 AM
Flood Insurance la nina...
With a third straight La Niña event coming, the odds favor having one or more significant flooding events in Western Washington. (AP Image)
(AP Image)
Ted Buehner's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Could it be? The quite rare three-year run of La Niña has come to an end.

La Niña is when the eastern Pacific Ocean tropical waters — the region west of Peru — are cooler than average. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center reported that cooler sea surface temperatures in those waters have warmed to near average, ending La Niña.

La Niña, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone

Climate experts note that ‘neutral’ conditions are now in place and expected to continue through the spring into summer.

After that, longer-range guidance suggests that El Niño may develop by this fall and winter. El Niño is when those same eastern Pacific Ocean are warmer than average. However, they note that guidance offered in the spring season is not always reliable.

La Niña usually adjusts how the storm track behaves across the northern Pacific Ocean, spending more time at our latitude in the Pacific Northwest. This weather pattern usually results in cooler and wetter winter seasons, with a healthy mountain snowpack.

That has been the case the past two winters, and this winter has been following suit. After a relatively mild and dry January, recent cooler and wetter weather has returned the mountain snowpack close to average, with several more weeks of winter weather ahead.


The storm track usually involved with El Niño tends to spend more time across the southern tier of the U.S. — from California to the Gulf coast region and the Southeast. This is often good news for water supply in these regions, though heavier precipitation events can result in flooding and landslides in the Golden State.

This winter season has been unique since the storm track has dove south of the Pacific Northwest at times and driven a number of strong wet storms into the Pacific Southwest, resulting in heavy mountain snows, flooding, and landslides.

The latest seasonal outlook for the Pacific Northwest continues tipping the odds for a cooler and wetter than average start to spring, then shifting to around average temperatures and a drier than normal latter part of spring. By summer, the trend adjusts to good odds on warmer than average temperatures and around normal precipitation during our driest time of the year.

Follow Ted Buehner, the KIRO FM news meteorologist, on Twitter 

Local News

missing plane...
L.B. Gilbert

Officials search for missing plane crashed in forest near Grays Harbor

The Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for a missing plane that went down in a forest outside of Queets, Wash.
12 hours ago
seattle police lights...
L.B. Gilbert

Police investigate hit and run on I-5 with one hospitalized

State troopers are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, which sent one man to the hospital.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Ukrainian family’s new KIA stolen, crashed next day in Renton

A Ukrainian family is desperate after their brand new KIA was stolen and then crashed into another car the next day.
12 hours ago
tanker...
L.B. Gilbert

Tanker truck spills gasoline, rolls over on I-5 in Lacey

A rolled-over tanker in Lacey is causing major backups on southbound Interstate 5 after a crash early Monday morning.
12 hours ago
ozempic...
Bill Kaczaraba

Dr. Gordon Cohen: Weight-loss drugs could put Medicare out of business

Dr. Gordon Cohen, a local cardiologist and a Monday regular on KIRO Newsradio's Seattle's Morning News, says weight-loss drugs may soon overwhelm Medicare.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
L.B. Gilbert

Firefighters climb Seattle’s tallest building for cancer research

With 788 vertical feet of elevation across 69 floors, the Columbia Tower is the tallest building in Seattle, and around 2,000 firefighters climbed to the top Sunday to raise funds for blood cancer research and patient services.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Several more weeks of winter despite La Niña’s end