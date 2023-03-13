Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Former football coach Joe Kennedy reinstated with Bremerton High

Mar 13, 2023, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm
bremerton...
Former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy holds hands with his wife Denise as he walks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court with members of his legal team after his case, Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District, was argued before the Supreme Court April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former Bremerton High School football coach Joe Kennedy has been officially reinstated by the school following a seven-year legal battle where the Supreme Court upheld his right to pray on the field after games, the district confirmed with KOMO News.

Kennedy reportedly wanted to return to Bremerton as soon as last fall, according to an interview with Dori Monson.

Dori: ‘I’ve got faith’ – despite other reports, praying coach says he’s ready to start talks to get his job back

Kennedy began praying on the field after football games in 2008, continuing the practice until 2015, when he was placed on administrative leave for violating district orders to stop praying. He and the school district reportedly debated whether his praying was protected under religious expression multiple times.

The case boiled down to whether Kennedy’s actions violated the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches – or whether it compromised the rights of students not to feel pressured into joining religious practices.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, according to the Associated Press, suggested there’s a difference between a coach praying in a huddle with students or in the locker room and “when players are disbursing after the game.”

Ross: Months after his SCOTUS decision on prayer in schools, where is coach Joe Kennedy?

The high court voted 6-3 in favor of Kennedy’s post-game praying practices.

According to KOMO News, the Bremerton School District said football coach contracts are approved by the board on Aug. 3, with the contracts starting a few weeks later.

Local News

Silicon Valley Bank...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank being felt in Washington

In a rare early morning address, President Biden assured people with deposits at the bank that their money would be returned to them.
17 hours ago
Seattle rain...
Bill Kaczaraba

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer but should ease up this week. We may even see a day near 60 degrees this week.
17 hours ago
Kent Mayor Dana Ralph...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Kent Mayor: ‘Our police department is fully staffed,’ but needs more officers

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph says its police department is fully staffed in budgeted positions but needs more officers.
17 hours ago
FILE - A man walks by Pfizer headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in New York. Pfizer reports their e...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Pfizer buys Bothell’s Seagen for $43B, boosts access to cancer drugs

Pfizer is spending about $43 billion to reach deeper into new cancer treatments that target tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.
17 hours ago
Flood Insurance la nina...
Ted Buehner

Several more weeks of winter despite La Niña’s end

The climate experts note that after La Nina, ‘neutral’ conditions are now in place and expected to continue through the spring and into summer.
17 hours ago
missing plane...
L.B. Gilbert

Officials search for missing plane crashed in forest near Grays Harbor

The Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for a missing plane that went down in a forest outside of Queets, Wash.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Former football coach Joe Kennedy reinstated with Bremerton High