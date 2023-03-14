Close
LOCAL NEWS

Jury selection in trial of man accused of killing Everett police officer to begin Tuesday

Mar 14, 2023
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff
Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of the man charged in the deadly shooting of Everett police officer Dan Rocha.

Richard James Rotter is accused of shooting and killing Rocha during an attempted arrest in March 2022.

According to court documents, Rocha approached Rotter after watching him move guns to a car in a Starbucks parking lot.

When Rocha attempted to put Rotter into custody, court documents say Rotter pulled a gun and shot Rocha three times, then fled the scene in a car, running over Rocha’s body

Rotter crashed the car nearly three blocks away and was taken into custody.

Last April, he pleaded not guilty to three charges, including first-degree aggravated murder.

Rotter is currently being held without bail at the Snohomish County Jail.

