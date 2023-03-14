Seattle police warn residents of armed robberies outside casinos

Seattle police are warning western Washington residents that they have had several reports of armed robberies of visitors to local casinos.

“SPD would like to bring awareness to this criminal activity and provide the following safety tips to help prevent this crime from happening to you,” the police posted.

One woman in Renton was robbed of thousands of dollars when armed robbers followed her home after leaving the Muckleshoot Casino in October.

Another woman had just been robbed two weeks earlier at the Macau Casino where she works.

A series of warnings was issued by SPD about how you could avoid being another victim of these crimes.

1. Be aware of your surroundings – avoid walking with your phone in hand and your head down. Make it a habit to secure your cell phone and other belongings to eliminate possible distractions. 2. Pay attention and stay alert – if you notice someone suspicious, get to a safe location and call 911. Provide as much detail about the suspicious person or vehicle as you can to the 911 call taker to assist police in their investigation. 3. Report criminal activity utilizing the different resources available. For response needing a police officer call 911, for a non-emergency call (206)625-5011, or utilize the online reporting option.