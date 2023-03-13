Police investigate hit and run on I-5 with one hospitalized

State troopers are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, which sent one man to the hospital.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. just south of downtown Seattle when two cars on southbound Interstate 5 entered Interstate 90. As they were entering, a pedestrian on the right shoulder tried to cross traffic to the left shoulder.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man, was hit by one of the cars and then was struck by the second car, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The first driver to hit the man fled the scene and continued southbound. The driver of the second car remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is not known.

There is no description of the hit-and-run suspect or their vehicle.

The road at the crash scene was blocked for about three-and-a-half hours.

Tacoma police responded to a 911 report about a possible drunken driver Sunday night.

Emergency dispatchers first received calls after a driver hit and knocked over a sign on S 54th Street at S Alaska Street.

The man then continued to drive with the sign stuck under his car to South J Street, where police say he pointed a gun at bystanders when they tried to check to see if he was OK.

The 47-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI and using a weapon to intimidate others.

Seattle Police investigate armed robbery in Roxhill

Seattle Police responded to a business that was robbed at gunpoint in Roxhill Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived at 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of SW Barton Street, an employee reported two males committed the armed robbery. At least one handgun was seen by the 21-year-old male employee.

The two male suspects stole cash from the store and a wallet from a 40-year-old customer. They were last seen running southbound through the parking lot.

Both suspects were described as black males in their early 20s wearing black clothing, white shoes, and light-colored masks.

Seattle police investigate threats with a gun in Queen Anne

Seattle Police responded to a man threatened with a firearm after a verbal argument in Queen Anne Sunday morning.

Prior to arrival, officers were advised the male suspect threatened to retrieve a firearm from a vehicle and return to shoot the victim. Responding officers were then told the suspect was observed entering a vehicle and exiting with a firearm in hand.

Police arrived shortly before 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue W and W Mercer Street and detained the 22-year-old suspect.

Officers spoke with the 27-year-old male victim, who stated he saw the suspect produce a firearm and walk toward him.

Police recovered a handgun from the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was arrested for harassment and booked into King County Jail.

Drug bust in Seattle leads to arrest of 6

Seattle Police officers observed and arrested suspects involved in the selling of narcotics in downtown Seattle Friday afternoon.

These arrests occurred in downtown Seattle, Belltown, and Pioneer Square neighborhoods.

Police recovered several grams of narcotics, cash, and two firearms during the operation. Officers will continue to address narcotics activity and the crimes associated with it to assist in improving the public safety concerns of the community.

Three of the six male suspects were 22-year-olds, and the remaining three, including a 28-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 61-year-old, were arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

A few of the male suspects were arrested for additional crimes, such as an outstanding warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possessing a stolen firearm.

All suspects were booked into King County Jail.

Police recovered the following from the suspects arrested:

2.5 grams of heroin

4.4 grams of crack cocaine

7.4 grams of methamphetamines

.5 grams of cocaine

75.7 fentanyl powder

154.8 grams of fentanyl pills

166.8 grams of marijuana

Approximately $2,270 in cash

Two firearms