CRIME BLOTTER

Major drug bust: Shoreline officers get 64 pounds of fentanyl off the streets

May 7, 2024, 6:17 PM

Photo: K9 Quinn helped Shoreline officers and King County deputies conduct a major drug bust....

K9 Quinn helped Shoreline officers and King County deputies conduct a major drug bust. (Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff's Office)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In a major drug bust, Shoreline officers and King County deputies were able to get 64.3 pounds of fentanyl and 2537,704 M30 fentanyl pills off the streets.

Not only that, officers also recovered 3.1 pounds of heroin, 1.7 pounds of cocaine, 1.7 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine and 2.4 pounds of meth. Police also secured $32,836 in cash, two guns and one car.

The street value of the drugs, according to the Shoreline Police Department (SPD), is around $3.25 million.

Photo: Shoreline officers and King County deputies were able to get 64.3 pounds of fentanyl, 2537,704 M30 fentanyl pills, 3.1 pounds of heroin, 1.7 pounds of cocaine, 1.7 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine and 2.4 pounds of meth off the streets. Police also secured $32,836 in cash, two guns and one car.

Shoreline officers and King County deputies were able to get 64.3 pounds of fentanyl, 2537,704 M30 fentanyl pills, 3.1 pounds of heroin, 1.7 pounds of cocaine, 1.7 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine and 2.4 pounds of meth off the streets. Police also secured $32,836 in cash, two guns and one car. (Photo courtesy of the Shoreline Police Department)

SPD said, via a Facebook post, that just 2mg of fentanyl can kill someone.

“The amount of fentanyl powder seized alone is enough to harm millions,” SPD stated.

To seize the drugs, the Shoreline Police’s Special Emphasis Team organized a lengthy investigation. The investigation led to two successful narcotic operations in south King County.

SPD said officers targeted a drug trafficking organization involved in the transportation of illegal drugs from Mexico to King County, including Shoreline.

Three men were arrested and booked into the King County Jail, where they remain on bail. Two more people were arrested and their charges are pending.

“We are incredibly proud of our detectives, their skills and the tireless work that went into uncovering these illegal activities,” SPD stated. “None of this would be possible without the help of detectives from Precinct-4 (SW King County) and K9 Quinn. We also thank the assistance of our partner agencies and patrol units.”

King County, Dow Constantine comment on the drug bust

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) also posted on Facebook about the bust.

“We’re immensely proud of the exceptional abilities and unwavering dedication of our detectives, whose tireless efforts led to the discovery of these illicit activities,” the KCSO said. “Their expertise and commitment have been instrumental in achieving these results.”

KCSO also noted K9 Quinn’s contribution to the success of the investigation.

“We’re grateful to the detectives from Precinct 4 and K9 Quinn for their invaluable assistance, as well as to our partner agencies and patrol units for their collaborative support throughout this operation,” KCSO said.

King County Executive Dow Constantine also posted on Facebook to applaud the agencies.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office and Shoreline Police Department have seized more than 250,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 64 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in two recent narcotics operations,” Constantine stated.

According to KCSO, via another Facebook post, detectives and partner agencies seized $12.6 million worth of drugs last year.

King County also announced a new strategy to combat the fentanyl crisis. It includes expanding residential treatment, creating new mobile crisis teams, implementing a permanent sobering center location and distributing more naloxone, according to KCSO.

King County put together a video about its work to address fentanyl.

For more resources on preventing and responding to opioid overdoses, visit King County’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

