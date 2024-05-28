Attempted robbery near Auburn Walmart goes awry, victim shoots at suspects

An attempted robbery near a Walmart in Auburn turned into an exchange of gunfire Tuesday morning, prompting a massive police response.

At approximately 3 a.m., a woman was approached by two suspects, armed with guns, as she was sitting in her truck in a parking lot located at 762 Outlet Collection Way.

When the two robbery suspects approached her, they demanded she hand over her valuables. Instead, she pulled out a gun and fired at the suspects.

“In the course of firing at the suspects, the female victim was shot,” Auburn Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley told KIRO 7.

She was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries by responding paramedics. Crossley stated it was not yet known whether the victim was shot by the suspects or by her own gunfire, according to KIRO 7.

Using drones, a K-9 unit, the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter and help from neighboring police agencies, local authorities were able to track down and arrest the suspects.

Detectives remain at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

