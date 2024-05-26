Seattle detectives looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to SPD, the crime happened in the Denny Triangle neighborhood shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the area after multiple reports that a man was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Olive Way and Minor Avenue.

According to SPD, when police got there, they found a man unresponsive in the road.

Seattle Fire Department personnel were at the scene and declared the man dead.

Officers then secured the scene and searched the area for any vehicles that might have been involved. No vehicles were found, as reported by SPD.

Detectives assigned to the Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad (TCIS) later arrived and will be leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

