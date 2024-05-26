Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle detectives looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

May 25, 2024, 5:13 PM

Photo: Seattle detectives are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened ...

Seattle detectives are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in the Denny Triangle neighborhood Friday. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Detectives with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to SPD, the crime happened in the Denny Triangle neighborhood shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the area after multiple reports that a man was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Olive Way and Minor Avenue.

According to SPD, when police got there, they found a man unresponsive in the road.

More local crime: Teenagers, 12-year-old charged with violent crime spree in Seattle

Seattle Fire Department personnel were at the scene and declared the man dead.

Officers then secured the scene and searched the area for any vehicles that might have been involved. No vehicles were found, as reported by SPD.

Detectives assigned to the Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad (TCIS) later arrived and will be leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

Seattle detectives looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run