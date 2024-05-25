Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Teenagers, 12-year-old charged with violent crime spree in Seattle

May 24, 2024, 7:59 PM

Image: The broken steering column of a car recently stolen by a group of teenagers and a 12-year-ol...

The broken steering column of a car recently stolen by a group of teenagers and a 12-year-old can be seen. (Image courtesy of King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

(Image courtesy of King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

King County prosecutors have announced charges against three teenagers, ages 16 and 15, and a 12-year-old child for a violent crime spree earlier this month in Seattle.

According to court documents, the teens face multiple felony charges, including auto theft, assault, strong arm robbery and burglary.

“When you have allegations like this it’s got to be before the court. These aren’t diversion cases and if there are youth who think there are no consequences, I can just go home, that’s not the case,” Casey McNerthney, director of communications for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO), said.

The group was in a stolen car, trying to evade police, on May 7, when a SWAT Team and the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter were called in. It was all recorded, including their arrests.

“It’s a very difficult situation because nobody wins out of it. The best we can do is try to decrease recidivism and have accountability in the clearest possible way,” McNerthney said.

More from the crime blotter: High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s

More charges are possible

Investigators believe the group may be responsible for more crimes than they currently are being charged with. Similar crimes that happened at the same time period are under investigation and could lead to additional charges.

McNerthney says their arrest and charges will hopefully be a wake-up call for other juveniles headed down the wrong path.

“I think there are some kids who think, “Oh, I’m never going to get in real trouble for this.’ But there are many kids who do, and those decisions can be life changing for a lot of people,” McNerthney said.

The juveniles were placed in secure detention at the Patricia H. Clark Family Justice Center in Seattle.

You can read more of James Lynch's stories here.

