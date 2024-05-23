High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s

A motorcycle rider was arrested at a Trader Joe’s after initially evading police during a highway pursuit where he, at one point, clocked 114 miles per hour.

Trooper John Dattilo said Washington State Patrol (WSP) called off the chase on the ground, but unbeknownst to the suspect, Smokey, a WSP law enforcement plane, still followed him from above on State Route 167.

More local crime: 2-year-old hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting, in critical condition

“Smokey was able to follow that motorcycle,” Dattilo told KIRO Newsradio.

Don’t be like the rider of this motorcycle, who thought he could outrun the @wastatepatrol airplane, Smokey. After fleeing from troopers on SR 167, reaching speeds of 114 mph, Smokey tracked the bike to this parking lot, and troopers arrested him inside the store. @wspd2pio pic.twitter.com/OI1DxfvB1S — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) May 23, 2024

More local police chases: Seattle Police pursue, capture carjacking suspects after chase across several cities

The motorcyclist eventually stopped at a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Federal Way and walked inside. Troopers followed the suspect into the store and arrested him. He faces several charges.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.