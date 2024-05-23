Close
CRIME BLOTTER

High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s

May 23, 2024, 10:56 AM

trader joe's high-speed chase...

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A motorcycle rider was arrested at a Trader Joe’s after initially evading police during a highway pursuit where he, at one point, clocked 114 miles per hour.

Trooper John Dattilo said Washington State Patrol (WSP) called off the chase on the ground, but unbeknownst to the suspect, Smokey, a WSP law enforcement plane, still followed him from above on State Route 167.

More local crime: 2-year-old hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting, in critical condition

“Smokey was able to follow that motorcycle,” Dattilo told KIRO Newsradio.

More local police chases: Seattle Police pursue, capture carjacking suspects after chase across several cities

The motorcyclist eventually stopped at a Trader Joe’s parking lot in Federal Way and walked inside. Troopers followed the suspect into the store and arrested him. He faces several charges.

High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s