Seattle Police pursue, capture carjacking suspects after chase across several cities

Apr 13, 2024, 9:15 AM

Seattle Police took into custody two armed carjacking suspects in Burien, after chasing them through several cities.(KIRO 7)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Seattle Police swiftly apprehended two armed carjacking suspects, including a teenager, in Burien after a high-speed chase that spanned several cities.

KIRO 7 reports the incident unfolded just before 8 p.m. Friday near 1500 SW 112th Street in White Center.

The King County Sheriff’s Guardian One helicopter played a crucial role in tracking the stolen vehicle as it weaved through south Seattle and the Burien region.

Going on a spring trip from Sea-Tac? Your car might not be there when you get back

The suspects are now in custody, and authorities are investigating the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

