Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘It’s scary:’ Criminals use vehicles to smash into Seattle garages to steal valuables, neighbors say

Apr 30, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Photo: A person rammed into a homeowner's garage in an attempt to break-in....

A person rammed into a homeowner's garage in an attempt to break-in. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington has seen a plague of crimes where criminals use stolen vehicles to smash into businesses and steal valuable items. Well now families are seeing a new twist in the smash-and-grab epidemic, where criminals ram their vehicles into garages in Seattle in order to get inside, neighbors told KIRO 7 News.

MONTLAKE

One attempted break-in happened at a home in Montlake, located near Boyer Avenue East and 26th Avenue East, last Wednesday at about 10 a.m., the homeowner told KIRO 7 News.

The homeowner’s wife, Danielle W., shared on social media that someone rammed a vehicle into their garage and tried to get inside, but failed since the homeowner’s vehicle was parked in the garage.

Photo: A person rammed into a homeowner's garage in an attempt to break-in.

A person rammed into a homeowner’s garage in an attempt to break in. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

But that didn’t stop the suspect.

Danielle said the suspect hopped over their seven-foot fence but was later scared off by their two large dogs barking.

Her husband was home but did not see anyone since he was working downstairs.

The total cost to repair the garage is around $5,000, the husband told KIRO 7 News.

“Be on alert. Keep an eye out for your neighbors,” Danielle wrote.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Barbara Klube, who lives near where the attempted break-in happened.

She’s lived in the neighborhood since 1991.

“It is concerning,” she shared. “This street is very busy now, and for somebody to break and drive into a garage, I mean, oh my God. I can’t imagine having your house broken into. Although this house has been broken into two years ago, I do recall that.”

“People can see them. If a car is running off the road and into the garage, people would have noticed that and heard it,” Klube said. “You expect something like that to happen at three in the morning maybe two in the morning. Not in broad daylight.”

Ashley Hanson, a neighbor, said she was shocked when she learned about her neighbor’s situation.

“Our garage is on that same busy road,” she said. “I felt shocked. This is a safe neighborhood. Usually, that stuff doesn’t happen. Especially the time of day at 10 a.m.”

“Many people go down that road and for that just to happen and no one to witness it or to come forward and say, ‘I saw some sketchy activity,’ that’s kind of scary,” she added.

Hanson said she is not too concerned about her children walking down the street by themselves in broad daylight following the attempted break-in, but she believes more parents should talk with their children about being more aware of their surroundings, how to navigate uncomfortable situations with strangers, etc.

Photo: A sign showing support for Montlake Elementary.

A sign showing support for Montlake Elementary. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

She said there are a number of families with children in the neighborhood.

“I think it increases the need for parents to have these kinds of difficult conversations with their children,” she said while adding that she believes the issue impacts everyone in the community.

“It’s not just small businesses that need to ban together, it’s literally a community problem. Community everybody, who lives here, needs to ban together and come up with something,” she added.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Seattle Police Department to get more details about this incident, including the possible suspect. We’re still waiting for information.

SEATTLE

And another Seattle neighborhood saw a similar situation, just several days prior.

A man, who did not want us to identify him, shared a photo that captured a truck inside his condo’s garage Sunday overnight.

Photo: A man captured a photo of a truck, which was allegedly used to smash a garage gate, inside his condo's garage.

A man captured a photo of a truck, which was allegedly used to smash a garage gate, inside his condo’s garage. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

He said the vehicle smashed the garage gate, which left the condo’s garage gateless, leaving many families and their vehicles vulnerable.

KIRO 7 News saw the gateless garage Monday but will not disclose the location due to safety concerns.

Neighbors nearby said the incident is part of a bigger problem in the area.

“I got my two cars stolen, just nearby, just across the street here. It happens almost every day. It’s concerning to me,” said Habib Qazi, who lives near the complex.

Qazi said the incident, involving the gateless garage, is scary because it takes away a sense of security for many people who live in the complex, but also for people who live or work nearby.

“Somebody can just go in the garage, even if I’m home, they can just come in. It doesn’t make sense. I can’t call it my home,” he said.

While the incident has left many people concerned about their home, a place they consider their sanctuary, Qazi said he is encouraging people to speak up if they see something to protect the entire community.

Photo: Residents are concerned about the safety of their garage after smash-and-grabs.

Residents are concerned about the safety of their garage after smash-and-grabs. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

“If everybody is quiet, nobody talks about it, it’s going to keep happening. Somebody has to speak up,” he said.

Hani Farrah, who also lives near the complex, said she’s concerned for people living inside the complex, who are at-risk or vulnerable, including children.

“People could be inside. There might be dogs inside. There might be children. There’s a lot of concerns there. It’s pretty messed up. I hope people in Seattle get their mental health, that’s a very big priority in Seattle, and if these people are doing these things, they have some mental health issues. They’re not concerned about their own safety and other’s safety,” she said.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Seattle Police Department to get more details about the incident, including a possible suspect. It is still waiting for information.

A man, who lives inside the complex, told KIRO 7 the homeowners make up the condo’s board and plan to fix the garage, but details around the timing were not shared.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The anonymous donor who gave $50k to house migrants in Kent has been revealed. The migrants ...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Anonymous donor who gave $50k to house migrants in Kent revealed

"The Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH spoke with the activist who donated $50,000 to migrants in Kent. She says she'll continue her donations.

17 minutes ago

Photo: Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up an encampment at the UW campus....

James Lynch

Pro-Palestinian UW encampment doubles by second day

UW students with the Progressive Student Union set up the encampment and said they would remain there until their demands were met.

50 minutes ago

Photo: Organic walnuts are being recalled after 12 people have been infected with E. coli....

Julia Dallas

Washington walnuts recalled as 7 hospitalized from E. coli

Organic walnuts are being recalled after 12 people were infected with E. coli and two have developed a serious kidney disease.

2 hours ago

Image: A gun was found at the crime scene in Utah in 1982. It is the murder weapon Michael Patrick ...

Amy Donaldson - executive producer, KSL Podcasts

The Letter Season 2: Jail visits are a tough place to try and get to know someone

After his parents learned Michael Moore would face the death penalty for killing two men, they hired a well-known Utah defense attorney.

2 hours ago

rei...

Frank Sumrall

REI loses $311M in 2023, second year in a row it failed to turn a profit

Following a tumultuous year that included layoffs and operations restructuring, REI announced it lost $311 million in 2023.

5 hours ago

Image: Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao leaves the U.S. District Court in Seattle on Nov. 21, 2023...

Associated Press

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao sentenced for allowing money laundering

Changpeng Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison for allowing money laundering on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

5 hours ago

‘It’s scary:’ Criminals use vehicles to smash into Seattle garages to steal valuables, neighbors say