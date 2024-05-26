Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle officers investigate deadly shooting

May 26, 2024, 9:42 AM | Updated: 9:43 am

Photo: Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Pioneer Square....

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Pioneer Square. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to SPD, the shooting happened in Pioneer Square Saturday around 11:15 p.m.

Officers responded to reports that a man was shot near the intersection of Occidental Avenue South and Yesler Way.

When police and Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the lower level of the Sinking Ship garage. SPD reported that, despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Other crime: Seattle detectives looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Officers then blocked off the area until homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived.

SPD said police are working to figure out what led up the shooting and identify any suspects. The homicide unit is leading the investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers does not ask for names and callers can remain anonymous.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Seattle officers investigate deadly shooting