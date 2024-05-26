The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to SPD, the shooting happened in Pioneer Square Saturday around 11:15 p.m.

Officers responded to reports that a man was shot near the intersection of Occidental Avenue South and Yesler Way.

When police and Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the lower level of the Sinking Ship garage. SPD reported that, despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.

Officers then blocked off the area until homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived.

SPD said police are working to figure out what led up the shooting and identify any suspects. The homicide unit is leading the investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers does not ask for names and callers can remain anonymous.

