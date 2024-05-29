Close
CRIME BLOTTER

2 Tukwila teens charged with Costco parking lot murder

May 28, 2024, 6:01 PM

Prosecutors announced last week charges against two teens for the murder of Mingyuan Huang in a Tukwila Costco parking lot back in January. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

King County Prosecutors announced last week charges against two teens for the murder of Mingyuan Huang in a Tukwila parking lot back in January.

Ilyiss Abdi, 18, and Salman Haji, 19, are charged with murder, robbery and attempted robbery. Abdi is behind bars on $5,000,000 bail but, according to court documents, Haji has fled the country.

Court documents stated the two teens were in a stolen car and on a crime spree on January 26. They allegedly stole a car in Seattle and then tried to use stolen credit cards in Normandy Park. Then they drove to a crowded Costco parking lot and saw two elderly sisters loading their car. They jumped out and allegedly tried to rob the women but when they resisted, Haji allegedly shot Huang once in the chest, while Abdi waited in the car. The two then sped off.

Huang died in the parking lot.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. about 50 feet outside the front door of the store.

Other local crime: Attempted robbery near Auburn Walmart goes awry, victim shoots at suspects

According to those close to the investigation, Huang had no prior connection to the shooter before the fatal encounter.

Following the shooting, police agencies all over Western Washington were on the lookout for the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

“I think people wondered when they didn’t see a headline of an arrest right away, or a charge right away if things were happening and they certainly were happening behind the scenes,” Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorey’s Offices said.

Court documents stated that less than a month later, Abdi was allegedly involved in another deadly incident. In that case, Abdi was charged with assault and firearm enhancement. He was previously convicted of attempted burglary.

Both teens are due in court on June 5 at 9 a.m.

