Tanker truck spills gasoline, rolls over on I-5 in Lacey

A rolled-over tanker in Lacey is causing major backups on southbound Interstate 5 after a crash early Monday morning.

The double tanker semi-truck crashed near Carpenter Road NE at about 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The tanker truck was carrying gasoline and when it rolled over, about half of its load spilled, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The other half remained in the tanker.

With a little more light, we are getting a better view of this rolled over fuel tanker SB 5 out of Lacey. Two right lanes are blocked. This is going to be a long term cleanup. @wsdot_traffic @wspd1pio pic.twitter.com/ZpAsLmNakT — KIRO Newsradio Traffic (@KIROTraffic) March 13, 2023

Two people have been taken to the hospital with only minor injuries. The two right lanes remain blocked, with only one lane open for traffic to get by.

Shortly before 8 a.m., WSDOT said that the lane closure on southbound I-5 would last for an extended period on Monday due to the complex cleanup scene and recovery of the fuel.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the lane closure.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.