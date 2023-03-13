Close
LOCAL NEWS

Tanker truck spills gasoline, rolls over on I-5 in Lacey

Mar 13, 2023, 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:42 am
tanker...
(Photo courtesy of WSDOT - Tacoma Twitter)
(Photo courtesy of WSDOT - Tacoma Twitter)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A rolled-over tanker in Lacey is causing major backups on southbound Interstate 5 after a crash early Monday morning.

The double tanker semi-truck crashed near Carpenter Road NE at about 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into semi on I-5

The tanker truck was carrying gasoline and when it rolled over, about half of its load spilled, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The other half remained in the tanker.

Two people have been taken to the hospital with only minor injuries. The two right lanes remain blocked, with only one lane open for traffic to get by.

Shortly before 8 a.m., WSDOT said that the lane closure on southbound I-5 would last for an extended period on Monday due to the complex cleanup scene and recovery of the fuel.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the lane closure.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

