Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

5 juveniles, all under the age of 16, arrested after high-speed pursuit

May 8, 2024, 10:23 AM

juveniles high-speed pursuit...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police arrested a group of five juveniles, all males each under 16 years old, after they allegedly stole multiple cars. They led officers on a pursuit Tuesday evening that eventually ended in a T-bone collision.

According to responding officers, the group of five — all wearing masks — had been reportedly stealing cars throughout the day. They fled in a stolen vehicle when officers tracked down one of the vehicles involved in an attempted armed robbery they allegedly committed earlier that day.

More local crime: Shoreline officers get 64 pounds of fentanyl off the streets

With SWAT and King County Sheriff’s Office’s Guardian One helicopter assisting, Seattle police were able to locate the juveniles during the juveniles’ attempted escape. The high-speed pursuit ended when the underage crew collided with a civilian vehicle at NW 80th Street and 15th Avenue NW. No injuries were reported.

The group consisted of two 15-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old, according to Seattle police.

Four of the juveniles were taken into custody at the scene of the collision, while the fifth suspect took police a little longer to track down. He fled on foot, but was soon found not far from the crash scene, according to police.

More local crime: Rooftop party in Seattle ends with a person shot multiple times

The five juveniles are associated with a multitude of violent crimes throughout Seattle that detectives have been investigating for the past few months, police told KOMO News, including robberies and vehicular assaults.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: K9 Quinn helped Shoreline officers and King County deputies conduct a major drug bust....

Julia Dallas

Major drug bust: Shoreline officers get 64 pounds of fentanyl off the streets

In a major drug bust, Shoreline officers were able to get 64.3 pounds of fentanyl and 2537,704 M30 fentanyl pills off the streets.

16 hours ago

Photo: Reyna Hernandez, 54 years old....

Julia Dallas

Man charged in murder of Renton business owner whose body was found in Mexico

A man has been charged with murder regarding the death of, Renton business owner, Reyna Hernandez who went missing in February.

2 days ago

Photo: The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....

Julia Dallas

Original Pike Place Starbucks reopens after vandalism

Those visiting Pike Place over the weekend may have been met with disappointment, as the original Starbucks had to close over vandalism.

2 days ago

gig harbor skateboarder...

Frank Sumrall

Gig Harbor Police: 15-year-old skateboarder hit by car on purpose

Police are actively searching for a driver who officers claim intentionally ran over a skateboarder in Gig Harbor.

3 days ago

Image: Comcast reported cable lines being damaged due to vandalism on Friday, May 3, 2024....

Steve Coogan

Recent utility vandalism impacts residents in Kitsap, King counties

Utility vandalism has impacted residents in at least three Washington counties. The crimes have affected consumers' internet access and more.

4 days ago

Image: A Port Angeles Police Department vehicle...

Steve Coogan

Alleged Port Angeles bank robbery results in officers shooting suspect

Two Port Angeles Police Department officers shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect brandishing a gun outside a bank Friday morning.

5 days ago

5 juveniles, all under the age of 16, arrested after high-speed pursuit