5 juveniles, all under the age of 16, arrested after high-speed pursuit

Seattle police arrested a group of five juveniles, all males each under 16 years old, after they allegedly stole multiple cars. They led officers on a pursuit Tuesday evening that eventually ended in a T-bone collision.

According to responding officers, the group of five — all wearing masks — had been reportedly stealing cars throughout the day. They fled in a stolen vehicle when officers tracked down one of the vehicles involved in an attempted armed robbery they allegedly committed earlier that day.

With SWAT and King County Sheriff’s Office’s Guardian One helicopter assisting, Seattle police were able to locate the juveniles during the juveniles’ attempted escape. The high-speed pursuit ended when the underage crew collided with a civilian vehicle at NW 80th Street and 15th Avenue NW. No injuries were reported.

The group consisted of two 15-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old, according to Seattle police.

Four of the juveniles were taken into custody at the scene of the collision, while the fifth suspect took police a little longer to track down. He fled on foot, but was soon found not far from the crash scene, according to police.

The five juveniles are associated with a multitude of violent crimes throughout Seattle that detectives have been investigating for the past few months, police told KOMO News, including robberies and vehicular assaults.

