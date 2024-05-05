Close
Rooftop party in Seattle ends with a person shot multiple times

May 5, 2024, 3:51 PM

seattle rooftop party...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

An investigation is underway in the First Hill neighborhood after police found a man shot multiple times at a rooftop party early Sunday morning.

Seattle Police estimate that 200 partygoers were at a rooftop party when calls of gunfire were made to 911.

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man and was found in an elevator by building staff, according to police.

Seattle Fire transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

More local crime: 15-year-old skateboarder allegedly hit by car on purpose

No suspects have been identified and investigators are asking if anyone has information about this incident, to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Rooftop party in Seattle ends with a person shot multiple times