Police are actively searching for a driver who officers claim intentionally ran over a kid on a skateboard in Gig Harbor.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, is a Gig Harbor High School student.

KIRO 7 reported the Gig Harbor skateboarder was riding on the side of the road at Hunt Street and Skansie Avenue in the southwest part of town. Since he was outside the lane of travel, police suspect he may have been hit on purpose.

The Gig Harbor skateboarder survived the incident.

Police are looking for a black Mercedes SUV.

