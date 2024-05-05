Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Gig Harbor Police: 15-year-old skateboarder allegedly hit by car on purpose

May 5, 2024, 11:06 AM

gig harbor skateboarder...

Gig Harbor Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of Gig Harbor Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Gig Harbor Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are actively searching for a driver who officers claim intentionally ran over a kid on a skateboard in Gig Harbor.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, is a Gig Harbor High School student.

More local hit-and-runs: Deputies search for fatal hit-and-run suspect after ‘beloved’ White Center resident was killed

KIRO 7 reported the Gig Harbor skateboarder was riding on the side of the road at Hunt Street and Skansie Avenue in the southwest part of town. Since he was outside the lane of travel, police suspect he may have been hit on purpose.

The Gig Harbor skateboarder survived the incident.

Police are looking for a black Mercedes SUV.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Image: Comcast reported cable lines being damaged due to vandalism on Friday, May 3, 2024....

Steve Coogan

Recent utility vandalism impacts residents in Kitsap, King counties

Utility vandalism has impacted residents in at least three Washington counties. The crimes have affected consumers' internet access and more.

1 day ago

Image: A Port Angeles Police Department vehicle...

Steve Coogan

Alleged Port Angeles bank robbery results in officers shooting suspect

Two Port Angeles Police Department officers shot and killed an alleged robbery suspect brandishing a gun outside a bank Friday morning.

2 days ago

Photo: Kids play a baseball game at Rainier Playfields in Seattle....

James Lynch

From baseball games to assault, safety concerns grow at Rainier Playfields

Hundreds of people gather at the Rainier Playfields to enjoy the sun, however, over the years parents have had to deal with safety issues.

2 days ago

Image: A Snohomish County Sheriff's vehicle is seen in Lynnwood in March 2024. Agency robbery and b...

Steve Coogan

2 more burglary suspects accused of targeting Asian, East Indian owners arrested

Two more burglary suspects were arrested in what is believed to be a crime group targeting Asian and East Indian homeowners since 2021.

2 days ago

Photo: A person threw a steel beam off an overpass, striking a car on I-5....

Frank Sumrall

Steel beam thrown from overpass strikes SUV, WSP investigating

Metal debris was thrown from an overpass onto I-5 around 7 a.m. April 30, striking an SUV in the process. WSP is seeking witnesses.

4 days ago

Photo: Former Bothell city council member James McNeal has been arrested on investigation of homici...

Kate Stone

Ex-Bothell City Council member charged with South Seattle homicide

Seattle Police Department officers are investigating a possible homicide in the Brighton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

4 days ago

Gig Harbor Police: 15-year-old skateboarder allegedly hit by car on purpose