Deputies search for fatal hit-and-run suspect after ‘beloved’ White Center resident was killed

May 5, 2024, 9:50 AM

beloved resident white center...

King County deputies are looking for this jeep. (Photo via the King County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo via the King County Sheriff's Office)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

King County Sheriff’s detectives are currently tracking down a driver who killed a beloved resident in White Center.

Thomas Joseph Garrett, 81, known to family and friends as “Tommy Joe,” died after being struck by a car at 15th Southwest and Roxbury on April 22. Known as a father, husband and well-known musician, Tommy Joe played saxophone, guitar and clarinet and even played in a band with Jimi Hendrix.

More local crime: Recent utility vandalism impacts residents in Kitsap, King counties

His daughter, Barbara, told KIRO 7 he was the best dad she could ask for.

“The eyewitness who saw this said the car was driving really fast and they didn’t slow down,” Barbara said. “They just kept on going. He went up in the air, came down and they rolled right over him and kept going.

“Can’t just run someone over and just keep on going and there’s no recourse for it,” Barbara added.

Deputies are searching for a Silver Jeep Compass with front-end damage.

“The vehicle we’re looking for is a 2007 to 2016, silver Jeep Compass, that would have front-end grill and hood damage,” Captain Stanton said.

More local crime: Edmonds investigating its police chief for firing her service weapon

If anyone has any information about the incident or were in the area and may have dash camera footage, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tip App. Tips are anonymous.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio; KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

