10-year-old dies after hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting

A 10-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet in Skyway Thursday morning. She was being treated at Harborview Medical Center for two days before she died.

Details are still unclear regarding the shooting, but several shell casings were found outside the apartments where this happened by law enforcement. The apartment complex, Creston Point Apartments, was the scene of two other shootings within the past year.

“Several gunshots were heard in the area,” Sergeant Eric White, a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio. “A victim was found that had been hit by a stray bullet. That victim was a juvenile that was in one of the apartments.”

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the child was shot in the head and her death was ruled a homicide. No suspects have been arrested, as of this reporting.

“Our major crimes detectives are on scene investigating gathering evidence,” White added.

Editors’ note: Multiple area media outlets initially reported a day earlier the victim in this case was two years old before learning the victim actually is 10 years old.

