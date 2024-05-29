Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

10-year-old dies after hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting

May 29, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

two-year-old stray bullet...

King County law enforcement responding to a June 2023 shooting at Creston Point Apartments in Skyway, the same apartment complex where the 2-year-old was hit with a stray bullet. (Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Kate Stone, KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 10-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet in Skyway Thursday morning. She was being treated at Harborview Medical Center for two days before she died.

Details are still unclear regarding the shooting, but several shell casings were found outside the apartments where this happened by law enforcement. The apartment complex, Creston Point Apartments, was the scene of two other shootings within the past year.

More shootings at Creston Point apartments: ‘Just another day’ after shooting at Skyway apartment building

“Several gunshots were heard in the area,” Sergeant Eric White, a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio. “A victim was found that had been hit by a stray bullet. That victim was a juvenile that was in one of the apartments.”

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the child was shot in the head and her death was ruled a homicide. No suspects have been arrested, as of this reporting.

“Our major crimes detectives are on scene investigating gathering evidence,” White added.

More Washington news: Woman still missing after falling off boat into Lake Washington Monday night

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Editors’ note: Multiple area media outlets initially reported a day earlier the victim in this case was two years old before learning the victim actually is 10 years old. 

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Prosecutors announced last week charges against two teens for the murder of Mingyuan Huang i...

James Lynch

2 Tukwila teens charged with Costco parking lot murder

Prosecutors announced last week charges against two teens for the murder of Mingyuan Huang in a Tukwila parking lot back in January.

17 hours ago

attempted robbery auburn walmart...

Frank Sumrall

Attempted robbery near Auburn Walmart goes awry, victim shoots at suspects

An attempted robbery near a Walmart in Auburn turned into an exchange on gunfire Tuesday morning, prompting a massive police response.

1 day ago

Photo: Seattle detectives are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened ...

Julia Dallas

Seattle detectives looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Seattle detectives are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in the Denny Triangle neighborhood Friday.

3 days ago

Photo: Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Pioneer Square....

Julia Dallas

Seattle officers investigate deadly shooting

Police are investigating a deadly Seattle shooting that happened Saturday around 11:15 p.m. in Pioneer Square.

3 days ago

Photo: King County deputies are searching for this suspect in connection to an assault on a Sound T...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

King County deputies search for suspect in connection to Sound Transit light rail attack

King County deputies are searching for a woman in connection to an assault on a Sound Transit light rail on April 21.

3 days ago

Image: The broken steering column of a car recently stolen by a group of teenagers and a 12-year-ol...

James Lynch

Teenagers, 12-year-old charged with violent crime spree in Seattle

King County prosecutors announced charges against three teenagers and a 12-year-old child for a crime spree earlier this month in Seattle.

5 days ago

10-year-old dies after hit with stray bullet in Skyway apartment shooting