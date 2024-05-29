SFD: Woman still missing after falling off boat into Lake Washington Monday night

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) fears a woman who is reportedly missing since Monday night has drowned in Lake Washington near Pritchard Island Beach.

SFD’s water rescue is now officially a recovery effort, according to KOMO News. By Tuesday night, harbor patrol crews were out using sonar and a remote underwater vessel to search the waters of Pritchard Island Beach, located south of Seward Park near Rainier Valley.

SFD crews responded to reports of a “person in distress” in Lake Washington at approximately 10:11 p.m. Monday, according to their X post, with first responders dropping a buoy to mark the last known location of the woman.

Crews are responding to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington near the 9000 block of Rainier Ave S. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 28, 2024

According to SFD, the missing woman, 24, was on a boat with friends before falling overboard, with those on board quickly losing sight of her. SFD, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Coast Guard all responded to the scene. Some people boating nearby also tried to help in the search, according to KOMO News.

A man, 46, who was operating the boat has been arrested for boating under the influence. He was booked into King County Jail.

By 11:30 p.m., without finding anything, SFD cleared the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

