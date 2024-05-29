Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

SFD: Woman still missing after falling off boat into Lake Washington Monday night

May 29, 2024, 8:20 AM | Updated: 8:28 am

woman missing lake washington...

Closeup of Seattle Fire Department insignia on one of its vehicles (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) fears a woman who is reportedly missing since Monday night has drowned in Lake Washington near Pritchard Island Beach.

SFD’s water rescue is now officially a recovery effort, according to KOMO News. By Tuesday night, harbor patrol crews were out using sonar and a remote underwater vessel to search the waters of Pritchard Island Beach, located south of Seward Park near Rainier Valley.

More on drowning warnings: Cold water remains dangerous despite Seattle heatwave

SFD crews responded to reports of a “person in distress” in Lake Washington at approximately 10:11 p.m. Monday, according to their X post, with first responders dropping a buoy to mark the last known location of the woman.

According to SFD, the missing woman, 24, was on a boat with friends before falling overboard, with those on board quickly losing sight of her. SFD, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Coast Guard all responded to the scene. Some people boating nearby also tried to help in the search, according to KOMO News.

A man, 46, who was operating the boat has been arrested for boating under the influence. He was booked into King County Jail.

More missing people: 16-year-old girl from Bonney Lake still missing, not seen in five weeks

By 11:30 p.m., without finding anything, SFD cleared the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: A sign against the lockout of the Boeing firefighters can be seen at a one of firefighters' ...

Steve Coogan

Boeing and its firefighters reach tentative agreement

The Boeing firefighter strike may be coming to an end after months of fruitless negotiations.

3 hours ago

Photo: Prosecutors announced last week charges against two teens for the murder of Mingyuan Huang i...

James Lynch

2 Tukwila teens charged with Costco parking lot murder

Prosecutors announced last week charges against two teens for the murder of Mingyuan Huang in a Tukwila parking lot back in January.

15 hours ago

Photo: Seattle Public Library...

Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio and Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Hackers target Seattle Public Library system

As the Seattle Public Library was preparing to go offline for maintenance, it became aware of what it stated was a "ransomware event."

18 hours ago

Photo: SPD responds to a shooting amid staffing shortages....

Matt Markovich

Seattle Police Department faces staffing shortages causing slower response times

Despite a very public push to recruit new officers, staffing challenges and response times have changed very little within SPD.

19 hours ago

delivery drivers seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Will the minimum wage for delivery drivers in Seattle be lowered?

The Seattle City Council is expected to vote on a new ordinance that would repeal the recently-instituted mandatory minimum wage for delivery drivers.

1 day ago

seattle flight fire...

Chrissy Amaya, CBS Chicago and KIRO 7 News Staff

United Airlines flight bound for Seattle catches fire before takeoff in Chicago

A flight from Chicago to Seattle was aborted Monday after an engine fire.

1 day ago

SFD: Woman still missing after falling off boat into Lake Washington Monday night