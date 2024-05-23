16-year-old girl from Bonney Lake still missing, not seen in five weeks

(Photos courtesy of Locke's family and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old who’s been missing for more than a month.

The missing girl, Hayden Locke, was last seen leaving her home on April 16 in Bonney Lake, Washington. She’s been missing for 38 days as of this reporting.

More missing people in Washington: Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

“Hayden’s family is deeply concerned for her safety and want nothing more than to bring her home where she belongs,” the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children stated in a prepared statement.

Hayden Locke, 16, was last seen on April 16, 2024. She may be in the Bonney Lake, WA area or travel to other cities in Washington. Call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or @BLPoliceDept at 1-253-287-4455 if you have information. @komonews @fox13seattle @KIRO7Seattle @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/1XhOtlSGsy — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@NCMEC) May 21, 2024

Hayden is 5 feet, one inch tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. She has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair that may or may not be dyed a different color. Authorities believe Hayden may stay in the local area or travel to other cities in Washington.

More missing people in Washington: Missing pilot found dead near Snoqualmie Pass

If you have any information about Hayden or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Bonney Lake Police Department at 1-253-287-4455.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.