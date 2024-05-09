Close
CRIME BLOTTER

2 detained after death of child in Seattle neighborhood

May 9, 2024, 1:53 AM | Updated: 2:03 am

Image: Two Seattle Police Department (SPD) vehicles and officers are seen after two were detained i...

Two Seattle Police Department (SPD) vehicles and officers are seen after two were detained i n the wake of a child being fatally shot in the Magnolia Neighborhood on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Image provided by KIRO 7)

(Image provided by KIRO 7)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a child in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood Wednesday evening.

An SPD Blotter blog post stated a shooting was reported in the 3000 block of 21st Avenue West around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman said her child had been shot. The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The child’s age or gender are not yet known.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 Wednesday night two suspects were handcuffed and arrested by police. The SPD Blotter post confirmed that report, saying two subjects were detained and are being interviewed by detectives.

They also reported numerous shell casings were found.

Neighbor Ryan Lyonnas said to KIRO 7 he heard a fight in a home then saw somebody speeding away, He described a scene with a significant police presence.

“Literally five cop cars pulled up on the street out there. And then a helicopter came over head,” Lyonnas said. “And then he lady that was crying, they put her in handcuffs and put her in front of the cop car.”

Another neighbor, Brendan Doyle, reported hearing gunfire while speaking to KIRO 7.

“I was in my townhouse and I heard four bangs outside and (I) didn’t know what it was. I kinda, went about my day, Doyle said. “(I’m) headed to the gym and (am finding) out there’s a crime scene in front of my house.”

