Renton police are looking for the people who shot and killed a 19-year-old and attacked another man on Saturday.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD) via a Facebook post, the overnight shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday on Airport Way.

When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old man in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

While investigating, RPD said officers found another man who had been physically assaulted by a group of men ranging in age from 25 to 50 years old.

The man told police the group attacked him in the parking lot. As he ran back inside a business, he heard the shooting but didn’t see anything. However, all of the suspects were gone by the time officers got there. Detectives then interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence. They are continuing to investigate. Facebook user Nora Williams Cottrill commented on RPD’s post, asking if police would release information about the type of car. RPD responded, saying detectives will release information if they need help identifying the suspects but it is too early in the investigation right now. Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.