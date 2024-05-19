Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Renton detectives looking for group who killed man, attacked another

May 19, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:37 am

Renton detectives are looking for the people who shot and killed a 19-year-old and attacked another man on Saturday. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Renton police are looking for the people who shot and killed a 19-year-old and attacked another man on Saturday.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD) via a Facebook post, the overnight shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday on Airport Way.

When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old man in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

While investigating, RPD said officers found another man who had been physically assaulted by a group of men ranging in age from 25 to 50 years old.

Other crime: King County deputies intercept Burien drug ring tied to Sinaloa cartel

The man told police the group attacked him in the parking lot. As he ran back inside a business, he heard the shooting but didn’t see anything.

However, all of the suspects were gone by the time officers got there. Detectives then interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence. They are continuing to investigate.

Facebook user Nora Williams Cottrill commented on RPD’s post, asking if police would release information about the type of car. RPD responded, saying detectives will release information if they need help identifying the suspects but it is too early in the investigation right now.

Renton detectives looking for group who killed man, attacked another