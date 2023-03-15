Two injured in shooting in Issaquah as police hunt for suspect

Issaquah Police are saying that two people were injured in a Wednesday morning shooting.

The shooting happened in the lobby of a motel, apparently after a dispute over a room

The injured are a manager and a front desk worker. Both are women

Police are saying to avoid the area of the 1500 block of 15th Place NW while they search for the shooting suspect.

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

Issaquah police first tweeted about the shooting at 8:36 a.m., saying that the suspect has been identified and that investigators are on the hunt for them.

Officers are responding to a shooting in the 1800 block of 15th Pl NW. Two people injured. Suspect has been identified. Investigators are searching for them. More information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area at this time. — IssaquahPolice (@IssaquahPolice) March 15, 2023

Police say that the victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

Woman found dead in car in Laurelhurst, possible overdose

Seattle police found a dead woman in a car in Laurelhurst early Tuesday morning, just after 2:00 a.m.

Police got a call about the car at the 4500 block of 40th Avenue NE with a woman wrapped in a blanket inside a black SUV in the emergency drop zone of a hospital.

Seattle Fire Department personnel were on the scene and confirmed the woman had died.

It appears the 39-year-old female may have overdosed on narcotics; however, the King County Medical Examiner’s Officer will confirm the manner and cause of death.

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Redmond

Redmond police shut down a section of Old Redmond Road Tuesday morning to investigate a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

The driver struck and killed a pedestrian around 5 a.m. The woman died at the hospital after suffering serious injuries, police said.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** WB and EB lanes of Old Redmond Rd. are closed due to hit-and-run involving a vehicle and pedestrian. @RedmondWaPD is at the scene. No vehicle description. Pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Please find alt. route. pic.twitter.com/JES8Hlcaev — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) March 14, 2023

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle as of Wednesday morning.

Bremerton shooting leaves one dead, one injured

A shooting in east Bremerton resulted in one man dead and another injured.

King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 5300 block of Pineridge Drive around 11:30 p.m.

A man was inside the home yelling for help, saying his 30-year-old son shot him, then committed suicide.

Deputies located the son’s body in the home.

The injured man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The incident is under investigation by KCSO detectives.