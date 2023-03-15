Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Two injured in shooting in Issaquah as police hunt for suspect

Mar 15, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 11:13 am
crime carjacking...
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Issaquah Police are saying that two people were injured in a Wednesday morning shooting.

The shooting happened in the lobby of a motel, apparently after a dispute over a room

The injured are a manager and a front desk worker. Both are women

Police are saying to avoid the area of the 1500 block of 15th Place NW while they search for the shooting suspect.

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

Issaquah police first tweeted about the shooting at 8:36 a.m., saying that the suspect has been identified and that investigators are on the hunt for them.

Police say that the victims are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

Woman found dead in car in Laurelhurst, possible overdose

Seattle police found a dead woman in a car in Laurelhurst early Tuesday morning, just after 2:00 a.m.

Police got a call about the car at the 4500 block of 40th Avenue NE with a woman wrapped in a blanket inside a black SUV in the emergency drop zone of a hospital.

Seattle Fire Department personnel were on the scene and confirmed the woman had died.

It appears the 39-year-old female may have overdosed on narcotics; however, the King County Medical Examiner’s Officer will confirm the manner and cause of death.

Woman killed in hit-and-run in Redmond

Redmond police shut down a section of Old Redmond Road Tuesday morning to investigate a hit-and-run that killed a woman.

The driver struck and killed a pedestrian around 5 a.m. The woman died at the hospital after suffering serious injuries, police said.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle as of Wednesday morning.

Bremerton shooting leaves one dead, one injured

A shooting in east Bremerton resulted in one man dead and another injured.

King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 5300 block of Pineridge Drive around 11:30 p.m.

A man was inside the home yelling for help, saying his 30-year-old son shot him, then committed suicide.

Deputies located the son’s body in the home.

The injured man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The incident is under investigation by KCSO detectives.

Crime Blotter

Seattle SoDo robbery...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

A 27-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in SoDo on Monday. The suspect was arrested.
1 day ago
seattle police lights...
L.B. Gilbert

Police investigate hit and run on I-5 with one hospitalized

State troopers are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, which sent one man to the hospital.
2 days ago
crime carjacking...
MyNorthwest Staff

Two suspects drive off after armed carjacking in Cherry Hill

Seattle Police responded to a reported carjacking at gunpoint near Swedish Cherry Hill Hospital this morning.
5 days ago
Handgun...
Bill Kaczaraba

Man arrested after pointing a handgun at a woman in downtown Seattle

A 20-year-old man was arrested in downtown Seattle after he reportedly pointed a handgun at a woman.
6 days ago
Renton police...
Bill Kaczaraba

Renton police search for suspect who shot a man in the head

Police are trying to figure out who shot a man in the head in Renton.
7 days ago
Belltown shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

37-year-old man dies after shooting in Belltown neighborhood

Officers arrived at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bell Street after reports of shots being fired.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Two injured in shooting in Issaquah as police hunt for suspect