CRIME BLOTTER

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

Mar 14, 2023, 11:08 AM
Knife police say was used in a SoDo robbery. (Seattle Police)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A woman was robbed at knifepoint in SoDo on Monday.

At 3:45 p.m., a 27-year-old female victim flagged down a police officer at the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Lander Street to report she was robbed.

The suspect was nearby carrying the victim’s stolen purse. The victim pointed out the suspect to the officer.

The 41-year-old female suspect was taken into custody.

Officers learned the suspect held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded the victim’s property. The victim put her purse and phone on the ground just before seeing the police vehicle.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was arrested for robbery and booked into King County Jail.

Human skull found in South Seattle shows signs of foul play

A human skull discovered in a south Seattle park is now at the center of a homicide investigation.

Police said the skull was found by a city park employee last Wednesday at Be’er Sheva — not far from Rainier Beach High School.

The King County Medical Examiner has now determined there is evidence of a stabbing. It’s unclear how long the skull has been there or who it might be.

Police secured the skull and transported it to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.

Seattle police warn residents of armed robberies outside casinos

Police search for suspects of Roxill robbery

Seattle Police report two suspects are at-large after they robbed a business at gunpoint in Roxhill Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street, an employee reported two males had robbed the business. At least one handgun was seen by the 21-year-old male employee.

The two male suspects stole cash from the store and a wallet from a 40-year-old customer. They were last seen running southbound through the parking lot. Both suspects were described as black males in their early 20s wearing black clothing, white shoes, and light-colored masks.

The investigation is continuing.

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Everett police officer

The jury selection is set to begin today for the man accused of shooting and killing Everett police officer Dan Rocha a year ago.

According to court documents, Officer Rocha approached Richard Rotter after watching him move guns to a car in a Starbucks parking lot and attempted to take him into custody.

Rotter pulled a gun and shot Rocha three times, then fled the scene in a car, running over Rocha’s body, according to investigators.

He then crashed the car, and police arrested him.

Last April, Rotter pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

