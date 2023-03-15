A touch of spring is coming Friday to the Puget Sound region

There’s an old joke that goes, “Seattle is like having a beautiful girlfriend who’s sick all the time.”

Well, the gorgeous lady will lose the sniffles this Friday. You can probably sense that there will be plenty of skipping around the sound. Throw in some green St. Patrick’s Day beer, it could be the perfect day.

“It will be our first 60-degree day since October 20,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “It can happen as early as January, but we are right on track for the year.”

More than likely, we’ll hear a collective “Woo-Hoo!” throughout the area.

Temperatures will generally be in the low to mid-50s through Wednesday with another weak front tonight into Wednesday. Temperatures then warm by Friday into the upper 50s and perhaps some low 60s as well! This graphic shows the chance of highs 60F or above on Friday:#WAwx pic.twitter.com/uSQChU1kUH — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 14, 2023

Sixty degrees and sunny skies are a bit magical to a place that often first celebrates the sun July 5.

The sun and relative warmth will come Friday, and even though it may be short lived, you can bet there will be shorts and sundresses.

KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard wrote in his weather blog:

This will warm the atmosphere and with more sunshine, we’ll have the warmest temperatures of the year so far. I’m going for 60° in Seattle Friday with sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day. By Saturday, we’ll get some clouds to be on the increase, and then rain around Sunday. Spring starts at 2:24 p.m. on Monday afternoon with just a few showers around, with more widespread rain possible on Tuesday.

“The latest seasonal outlook for spring indicates more cool, wet weather to start spring, but as we proceed through spring, it is expected to turn close to average temperatures and below average participation,” Ted said.

The Weather Channel shows nothing but the cloudy and rainy icon after Sunday.

But for now, we’ll be satisfied with dreaming of Friday.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story.