Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Dem. Senator: Police pursuit bill a ‘big political win,’ despite own party disagreeing

Mar 15, 2023, 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:11 pm
police pursuit...
Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the South Park neighborhood on Friday night. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A police pursuit bill, SB 5352, set to loosen restrictions for officers chasing criminals, narrowly passed in the Washington State Senate on a 26-23 vote. Senator Mark Mullet (D – 5th Legislative District) described the bill’s passing as one of the more unusual circumstances he’s seen in his political career. 

“In the six years that the Democrats have been a majority in the Senate, we’ve never had a situation where we actually went into committee, took a bill out of committee that hadn’t been given a bill hearing, and then brought it to the floor for a vote,” Mullet said on The Jason Rantz Show. “And we ended up doing that because I think the pursuit issue rose to such a high level of importance, we were able to get half the Democratic caucus to say, ‘hey, this is an important issue. We want to have a caucus discussion about it. And if we think it deserves a vote, we’re going to take it out of committee and vote on it.’ And that’s what we did last Wednesday.”

Man arrested for arson during CHOP enters race for Seattle city council seat

The bill will help restore the ability for police officers to commit a vehicle pursuit — as long as it’s someone accused of a violent or sex crime, vehicular assault, escape, DUI, or domestic violence. While its last-minute passing can be seen as a success for public safety, Mullet questioned if the process required to get SB 5352 to pass hurt its overall effectiveness.

“I don’t think [Manka Dhingra] was supportive of the policy, so it just never got a hearing,” Mullet said. “That was tough. I mean, I tried to get a vote on this bill last year on the Senate floor, and that ended up not happening. So I think it was just kind of a carryover from the fight we had last year in March. It’s been a rough topic down here, but I’m really glad we got it out to the House.”

The bill is now at the House for a Justice Committee vote, as it needs to pass here once more with the new amendments the Senate attached, including an amendment focused on extra training to protect bystanders.

“The original version of the bill I co-sponsored, we had greater flexibility in the original version of the bill,” Mullet said. “But to be honest and candid, it wouldn’t have gotten to the 15 votes I needed to have the bill come out, unless we’re willing to do a different version of the bill. And that’s just the political reality of it.”

Mullet still described the bill’s passing as a “pretty big political win” to get it off the Senate floor, even if half of the Senate Democratic Caucus was still not comfortable with the amended version of the bill.

More from Jason Rantz: No whites, Jews allowed at Seattle school Multicultural Week event

“What is the mood in the caucus after this?” Rantz asked. “Are there hard feelings?”

“I think there is. I think the goal down here is, even if you have disagreements and public policy, you try to not let it become personal,” Mullet answered. “I think everyone is trying to do the right thing for their communities, and people represent different communities. But now, you got to move forward and not hold grudges, and hopefully, you have a productive last five weeks of session.”

The bill’s deadline in the House is April 4.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

homelessness...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homelessness agency offers ‘unlimited vacation’ after $11.8 billion budget ask

It's a reminder this agency should never be trusted with taxpayer funds — this policy will be quickly abused once we give in.
21 hours ago
Willoughby...
Frank Sumrall

Man arrested for arson during CHOP enters race for Seattle city council seat

"My crime does not define who I will be in the future, or my narrative, or the legislative policies I can implement in Seattle for the greater good of my people."
21 hours ago
Multicultural...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: No whites, Jews allowed at Seattle school Multicultural Week event

A Seattle public school forbade white and Jewish students from attending a taxpayer-funded event for Multicultural Week.
2 days ago
auto theft...
Frank Sumrall

Auto Theft Prevention has funds siphoned while car thefts reach all-time high

The trend spilled into the new year, as the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force reported more than 81 cars were stolen per day in January alone.
2 days ago
redmond...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: 6th grade teacher recorded attacking FOX News gets scolded by student

The teacher's indoctrination attempt was rebuffed by one young student who reminded him, "You're not supposed to be talking about politics in school."
2 days ago
Mercer Island...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Loud gasp as pantless figure seen on council member’s webcam during meeting

You could hear a loud gasp as a pantless figure walked in front of a council member's webcam during a recent council meeting.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Dem. Senator: Police pursuit bill a ‘big political win,’ despite own party disagreeing