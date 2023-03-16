Colder than usual spring causes delays for UW cherry blossoms

The iconic cherry blossoms in the University of Washington quad are an iconic attraction during their peak bloom, bringing tourists, transplants, students, and long-time residents together to bask in their sweet-smelling shade.

You might have to be a little extra patient this year though. A colder-than-usual spring delayed the peak bloom to early April, according to UW arborists. That’s slightly later than last year when the cherry trees reached peak bloom during the third week of March.

Cherry trees in front of Pike Place Market are gone

“The cold snap has delayed the blooms slightly, but I don’t anticipate any damage to the blossoms as a result of the cold weather,” said Sara Shores, the UW campus arborist.

As of the time of reporting, the campus’ trees are mostly green buds and a few florets. The campus says that the trees will likely hit 10% bloom, meaning one in every 10 buds has erupted in pink or white blossoms, the week of March 20. Shores estimated that the trees will reach peak bloom — when 70% of the buds have emerged — in early April.

The only trees that are blooming in the UW Quad are the two plum trees, which flower a little bit earlier than the cherry blossoms and have already started to bloom.

The main species of cherry tree on the UW campus is Yoshino, including the 29 iconic trees in the Quad. Other varieties include the Higan, Hisakura, Kwanzan, Mt. Fuji, and Shirofugen trees.

A UW research team has been monitoring campus blossoms every year since 2018 between January to April, trying to develop a system to predict when peak bloom will occur. Autumn Maust, a UW doctoral student in environmental and forest sciences, currently leads the 14 undergraduates on the monitoring team.

For those that want to see the iconic cherry trees in peak bloom but are looking to avoid crowds, you may want to visit on a weekday or early morning, the school recommends.

“I personally enjoy strolling through the Quad during peak bloom in the evening,” Maust said. “There is typically less foot traffic, and seeing the trees lit up at night is very peaceful.”

Other viewing options for those who can’t make it out to see the trees in person or are scouting out the perfect time for a picnic include a live webcam, a Twitter account with regular updates, and a virtual tour with photos from the campus.