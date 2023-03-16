I-5 on-ramp in Everett blocked by rolled over semi

A semi rolled over and blocked the on-ramp from U.S. Route 2 onto Interstate 5 in Everett.

The incident was first tweeted about by the Washington State Department of Transportation around 10:55 a.m.

RIGHT NOW- WB US 2 RAMP TO NB I-5 BLOCKED

We have a semi rollover collision completely blocking the westbound US 2 off-ramp to northbound I-5 in @EverettCity . Emergency crews are on scene. This will likely take a while due to the nature of the collision. Seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/Yd4aFkkLvi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 16, 2023

Everett Avenue is also closed from debris from the collision.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

WSDOT is advising the driver to find an alternate route as the “nature of the collision” will take a while to resolve.