LOCAL NEWS

I-5 on-ramp in Everett blocked by rolled over semi

Mar 16, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:08 pm
rolled over...
(Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A semi rolled over and blocked the on-ramp from U.S. Route 2 onto Interstate 5 in Everett.

The incident was first tweeted about by the Washington State Department of Transportation around 10:55 a.m.

Child, two adults killed in crash on eastbound I-90, closed near Easton

Everett Avenue is also closed from debris from the collision.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

WSDOT is advising the driver to find an alternate route as the “nature of the collision” will take a while to resolve.

