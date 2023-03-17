Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

King County Executive Dow Constantine won’t run for WA governor

Mar 17, 2023, 1:53 PM
Dow Constantine, coronavirus, seattle protest...
King County Executive Dow Constantine. (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that he won’t run for governor of Washington state in the 2024 election.

“Not infrequently, people kindly ask whether I would run for Governor in 2024 … I’ve made my decision. Having given it thorough consideration, I have concluded that the answer is no, I would not run,” Constantine wrote in an email to his supporters obtained by KIRO Newsradio. “I’m not willing to set aside all that we’re achieving right now – the full-time work that I’m passionate about – in favor of full-time fundraising and campaigning.”

Poll reveals top 2024 WA Governor candidates if Inslee doesn’t run

Constantine is serving his fourth term as King County executive, a position he has held since 2009, and had been one of the front runners to the 2024 gubernatorial election if incumbent Jay Inslee does not run.

“The results suggest that Ferguson would have the advantage at the outset of a 2024 gubernatorial campaign among the three top Democratic officeholders in the state known to be interested in the job, but also indicates that there could be an opening for either Franz or Constantine to wage a competitive campaign,” Northwest Progressive Institute wrote in a preliminary poll of candidates.

Constantine won his 2021 executive election with 54% of the vote. His term as executive runs until 2025. Constantine has previously served on the King County Council and state Legislature.

Republican Bruce Dammeier, another front-runner to replace Inslee, told The Gee and Ursula Show that he does not plan to run for governor either.

Local News

semi-truck...
Frank Sumrall

Semi-truck topples over on SR-167, all northbound lanes closed

A semi-truck rolled over on northbound State Route 167 Friday afternoon — just north of Ellingson — with the collision blocking all lanes.
17 hours ago
Ship Canal Bridge encampment...
L.B. Gilbert

Parents protest Ship Canal Bridge encampment near school

A group of parents is demanding action from the state on a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge with a protest.
17 hours ago
vinyl...
Heather Bosch

Love for vinyl comes around — and around — again after sales spike

Cassettes, compact discs, Mp3s, and streaming would follow, but it's vinyl that's grabbing a base of new fans.
17 hours ago
dump truck...
L.B. Gilbert

Dump truck crashes through Maple Valley eye care office

Your appointment at the Maple Valley Vision Source is likely canceled after a dump truck slammed into it Friday morning.
17 hours ago
orcas...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle dives into professional cricket with new franchise, the Orcas

The Orcas will be one of six U.S. teams in Major League Cricket, alongside Dallas, San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
17 hours ago
Remote work...
Bill Kaczaraba

Survey: Remote work less available for LGBTQ+, minorities

Remote work in Seattle is less available for employees from the LGBTQ+ community and underrepresented minorities.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
King County Executive Dow Constantine won’t run for WA governor