King County Executive Dow Constantine won’t run for WA governor

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that he won’t run for governor of Washington state in the 2024 election.

“Not infrequently, people kindly ask whether I would run for Governor in 2024 … I’ve made my decision. Having given it thorough consideration, I have concluded that the answer is no, I would not run,” Constantine wrote in an email to his supporters obtained by KIRO Newsradio. “I’m not willing to set aside all that we’re achieving right now – the full-time work that I’m passionate about – in favor of full-time fundraising and campaigning.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine announces that he will not run for governor should Jay Inslee not seek a 4th term. pic.twitter.com/PzErruGBz0 — MyNorthwest 🌲 (@Mynorthwest) March 17, 2023

Constantine is serving his fourth term as King County executive, a position he has held since 2009, and had been one of the front runners to the 2024 gubernatorial election if incumbent Jay Inslee does not run.

“The results suggest that Ferguson would have the advantage at the outset of a 2024 gubernatorial campaign among the three top Democratic officeholders in the state known to be interested in the job, but also indicates that there could be an opening for either Franz or Constantine to wage a competitive campaign,” Northwest Progressive Institute wrote in a preliminary poll of candidates.

Constantine won his 2021 executive election with 54% of the vote. His term as executive runs until 2025. Constantine has previously served on the King County Council and state Legislature.

Republican Bruce Dammeier, another front-runner to replace Inslee, told The Gee and Ursula Show that he does not plan to run for governor either.