Semi-truck topples over on SR-167, northbound lanes reopened after long delay

Update 5:00 p.m.:

FINAL UPDATE – CLEARED! This rollover collision on SR 167 northbound at Ellingson has been CLEARED. All lanes are open. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this collision and thank all the emergency responders for their hard work at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ntpV08NcRg — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 17, 2023

Update 2:45 p.m.:

Driver of the semi has been placed into custody for suspicion of DUI https://t.co/bpzevNB5Ie — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 17, 2023

A semi-truck rolled over on northbound State Route 167 Friday afternoon — just north of Ellingson — with the collision blocking all lanes. The HOV lane southbound is also blocked for emergency vehicles.

I-5 on-ramp in Everett blocked by rolled over semi

MAJOR COLLISION -SR 167 NORTHBOUND NORTH OF #ELLINGSON (MP 13). Semi-truck rollover collision blocking ALL LANES.

The HOV lane SB 167 at this location is also blocked for emergency vehicles. This will be an extended and involved closure.

AVOID the area and use alternate routes. https://t.co/r10zmg2FP4 pic.twitter.com/PuScBjC86g — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 17, 2023

Check back for updates as WSDOT reported this will be an extended and involved closure. Use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.