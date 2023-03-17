Close
LOCAL NEWS

Semi-truck topples over on SR-167, northbound lanes reopened after long delay

Mar 17, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm
semi-truck...
A semi-truck rolled over on northbound State Route 167 Friday afternoon — just north of Ellingson — with the collision blocking all lanes. (Screenshot from WSDOT Traffic Twitter)
(Screenshot from WSDOT Traffic Twitter)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 5:00 p.m.:

Update 2:45 p.m.:

A semi-truck rolled over on northbound State Route 167 Friday afternoon — just north of Ellingson — with the collision blocking all lanes. The HOV lane southbound is also blocked for emergency vehicles.

I-5 on-ramp in Everett blocked by rolled over semi

Check back for updates as WSDOT reported this will be an extended and involved closure. Use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

