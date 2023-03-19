Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Echo Glen youth inmates armed with shanks ignited fire, demanded McDonald’s

Mar 19, 2023, 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm
Echo Glen...
Six juveniles at Echo Glen Children's Center, a juvenile detention facility outside of Seattle, some armed with shanks, set fire to property and demanded McDonalds. (Echo Glen Children's Center)
(Echo Glen Children's Center)
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Six juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center, a juvenile detention facility outside of Seattle, some armed with shanks, set fire to property and demanded McDonald’s, according to law enforcement dispatch audio. One of the juveniles allegedly involved is serving time on Murder Two charges.

King County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to dispatch audio reviewed by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. Responding deputies were warned the six juveniles locked themselves in a room at Cottage Nine and were armed. By the time multiple units arrived, the fire was extinguished, according to dispatch audio. It gave deputies time to stage at the facility and formulate a plan. Snoqualmie Police sent officers to assist, bringing with them a non-lethal, 400mm soft nose gun (which fires sponge rounds) and a ballistic shield (which can stop bullets and sharp objects).

“Be advised that they threatened they have shanks on them,” a dispatcher said over the radio.

After talking with Echo Glen staff, a deputy explained that since it’s a brick building, “the only thing they can burn is possibly mattresses. They’re just demanding McDonald’s and other kinds of ridiculous stuff. They do have shanks, they’ve [staff] seen that they held them up. We’re just going to stay here and come up with a game plan. They’re locked in there and can’t get out.”

Rantz: Director who investigates police under fire for bashing cops

Crisis Negotiation Team was successful

The incident commander alerted the team over the radio that there were three uninvolved juveniles. Staff planned to escort them out of the cottage around 12:49 a.m.

A little over 30 minutes later, at approximately 1:26 a.m., a team of five deputies from the Crisis Negotiation Team started to talk the juveniles out of the room. The conversations were not captured on any dispatch recording, but by 1:43 a.m., some of the juveniles surrendered. By 1:54 a.m., all six were in custody. There are no known reports of injuries.

Echo Glen has been plagued by concerns over low staffing, making it easier for juveniles to act out. Last year, there were high profile escapes of dangerous criminals. Months later, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH exclusively reported that juvenile inmates rioted with shanks and machetes, committing extensive damage to the facility. The Department of Children, Youth, and Family, which runs the facility, downplayed the riot at the time, but 911 calls revealed panicked and distressed staff.

Staff have complained about being unsafe. One employee says she was assaulted three times by youth inmates within just one year and that there are little consequences for the teens. The state has not indicated any significant changes to staff on site, but did celebrate Echo Glen hosting the first library for youth inmates.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. The King County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a weekend request by publication.

Man arrested for arson during CHOP enters race for Seattle city council seat

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Tamer Abouzeid...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Director who investigates police under fire for bashing cops

OLEO Director Tamer Abouzeid is under fire for tweets bashing police, calling to "completely replace" the entire criminal justice system.
16 hours ago
(KIRO 7)...
Frank Sumrall

Fatal overdose victim abandoned at Seattle Children’s parking lot

Sources told Jason Rantz there was a note left on the windshield explaining she died of an overdose. SPD is currently looking for a suspect.
2 days ago
Seattle City Attorney...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Attorney: Time to create ‘accountability in the public safety system’

The Seattle City Attorney identified 118 individuals who were responsible for over 2,400 cases referred to the office over the past 5 years.
3 days ago
homelessness...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homelessness agency offers ‘unlimited vacation’ after $11.8 billion budget ask

It's a reminder this agency should never be trusted with taxpayer funds — this policy will be quickly abused once we give in.
3 days ago
police pursuit...
Frank Sumrall

Dem. Senator: Police pursuit bill a ‘big political win,’ despite own party disagreeing

A police pursuit bill, SB 5352, set to loosen restrictions for officers chasing criminals narrowly passed in the Washington State Senate on a 26-23 vote.
5 days ago
Willoughby...
Frank Sumrall

Man arrested for arson during CHOP enters race for Seattle city council seat

"My crime does not define who I will be in the future, or my narrative, or the legislative policies I can implement in Seattle for the greater good of my people."
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Rantz: Echo Glen youth inmates armed with shanks ignited fire, demanded McDonald’s