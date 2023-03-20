Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Local transit agency has its own version of March Madness

Mar 20, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm
March Madness...
The ferries now have their own version of March Madness.(Washington State Ferries, Flickr Creative Commons)
(Washington State Ferries, Flickr Creative Commons)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Washington State Ferries is asking Twitter followers to vote for their favorite boat in a fun way to engage with their followers.

It’s the agency’s version of March Madness with divisions and brackets, and now it’s down to the Sweet 16.

Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka said she came up with the idea in 2018.

Abandoned tugboat sinks near Ballard; SFD and Coast Guard respond

“I mean, everyone has their own opinion about which ferry they like or don’t like or which ferries are most iconic to them, which depends on which route they’re on most of the time,” Fujioka said. “But we did this a couple of years ago. We just kind of tested it out to see what kind of engagement we would get on our page. And it actually did really well.”

Fujioka said state ferries have 21 vessels, so they had to create a bracket that was different from the NCAA’s basketball tournament, but the idea is the same.

“I want to say our number 21, the lowest seed, Salish is still in the running in the Sweet 16. So that’s where we’re at right now,” he said. “We do voting from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. And you can just vote on Twitter for your favorite with each matchup.”

Salish went for the upset last year and won the tourney.

More from Micki Gamez: Sound Transit making changes to Link Light Rail to ‘increase safety’

Fujioka said the online tournament is doing so well that the agency plans to make it an annual event because the followers are having fun sounding off on their favorite boat.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

(KIRO 7)...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Search efforts end for missing Tacoma pilot after two week disappearance

Washington State Department of Transportation Search and Rescue have called off their search for a missing Tacoma pilot who disappeared during a flight Mar. 6, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
16 hours ago
shot...
Bill Kaczaraba

Uber passenger recovering after being shot on way to Bellevue

Washington State Patrol is reporting an Uber passenger was shot Monday on a trip from Seattle to Bellevue.
16 hours ago
sinks...
L.B. Gilbert

Abandoned tugboat sinks near Ballard; SFD and Coast Guard respond

A derelict tugboat sunk in Salmon Bay Monday morning, with Seattle Fire (SFD) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responding to the incident.  
16 hours ago
teaching online budgets...
L.B. Gilbert

Kent Schools warn of ‘perfect storm’ wrecking school budgets

The district says they currently have enough funds due to Congressional money provided during the pandemic, but that money runs out in 2024.
16 hours ago
FILE - This Sept. 2015, photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows an aerial view of adult female South...
Associated Press

Researchers: Inbreeding a big problem for endangered orcas

People have taken many steps in recent decades to help the Pacific Northwest's endangered killer whales, which have long suffered from starvation, pollution and the legacy of having many of their number captured for display in marine parks.
16 hours ago
giraffe, Hasani...
L.B. Gilbert

Woodland Park Zoo selling the ‘most exotic compost’ for gardeners

Woodland Park Zoo is selling the "most exotic compost available in the Pacific Northwest" made out of the zoo's animal manure.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Local transit agency has its own version of March Madness