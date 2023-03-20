Close
LOCAL NEWS

Abandoned tugboat sinks near Ballard; SFD and Coast Guard respond

Mar 20, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm
sinks...
(Photo from the US Coast Guard)
(Photo from the US Coast Guard)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A derelict tugboat sunk in Salmon Bay Monday morning, with Seattle Fire (SFD) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responding to the incident.

At about 10:48 a.m., crews responded to a scene in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue SW.

Man, woman, dog found dead in Capitol Hill apartment fire

Two other abandoned vessels were tied off to the tugboat at the time of the sinking. These have been secured and do not present a hazard to maritime traffic.

No one was aboard the vessels, but one of them did sink, SFD said in a tweet.

USCG confirmed that there were no pollutants on board. All diesel and oily water was removed in 2021 after the vessel was deemed derelict.

