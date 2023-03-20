Abandoned tugboat sinks near Ballard; SFD and Coast Guard respond

A derelict tugboat sunk in Salmon Bay Monday morning, with Seattle Fire (SFD) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) responding to the incident.

At about 10:48 a.m., crews responded to a scene in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue SW.

Man, woman, dog found dead in Capitol Hill apartment fire

Two other abandoned vessels were tied off to the tugboat at the time of the sinking. These have been secured and do not present a hazard to maritime traffic.

No one was aboard the vessels, but one of them did sink, SFD said in a tweet.

USCG confirmed that there were no pollutants on board. All diesel and oily water was removed in 2021 after the vessel was deemed derelict.

#Breaking (1/2) #USCG crews are responding to an abandoned tugboat that sunk this morning in Salmon Bay near #Ballard in Seattle. There are NO pollutants on board. All diesel and oily water was removed in 2021 after the vessel was deemed derelict. @SeattleFire responded as well. pic.twitter.com/oeOnPGRbXE — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) March 20, 2023

Crews are on scene off shore of the 5300 block of 26 Ave NW for two decommissioned vessels sinking. Coast Guard is also on scene. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 20, 2023