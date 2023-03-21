Large encampment being cleared out under First Avenue South Bridge

Major efforts are underway to clear a homeless encampment in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, just below the First Avenue South Bridge.

Officials say it’s going to take a couple of days to clear because the encampment is fairly large and has dozens of cars.

“It’s quite the encampment. It looks they got a nice little village down there,” said Thomas Ecker.

Early Monday, tow trucks started hauling cars away.

Thomas Ecker says he’s seen the encampment from an overpass.

“I think that they should definitely clean it or maintain it. If it takes clearing, I approve of that,” said Ecker.

City officials say the encampment is on both city and state property, requiring multiple agencies to come together.

One man said he worries that another encampment will soon pop up following the closure, and says people need to receive proper help.

“I hope that they are trying to find settlements where they can go and put people up in spots where they can go live,” said Raziq Ali.

City officials say 35 people live at the encampment. After about seven weeks of intensive outreach, officials with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority say they’ve been able to assist 30 people.