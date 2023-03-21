Seattle Schools: ‘We need to make changes,’ but promises no closures

Since 2017, enrollment has been declining for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), and officials anticipate the trend will continue, at least in the near future. That means the district is losing money.

At a Monday night live-stream event, SPS Chief Operating Officer Fred Podesta confirmed they are looking at a $131 million budget deficit for the 2023-2024 school year.

“This means we need to make changes,” he said. “We need to reduce our spending, we need to identify new revenues, and we need to make use of district reserves.”

One item off the table for the next school year is closing or consolidating any schools. Instead, district officials say they will begin in the fall with community engagement to determine how they will make those changes.

Dr. Brent Jones, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, says they have not even started the process of identifying which schools might be closed or consolidated.

“We don’t have specifics right now, on purpose,” emphasized Dr. Jones. “We want to make sure we have the opportunity to talk to our families and talk to our community around this concept of a well-resourced school.”

The current Seattle Public Schools budget is $1.14 billion.

