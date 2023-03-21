Crash in Fife causing 4-mile backup, ‘bit of a slog’ on I-5

A multi-car crash on northbound Interstate 5 is causing commuters massive delays in Fife for their Tuesday morning commute.

The crash on northbound I-5 at milepost 138.5 near 70th Avenue E was first reported around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The left lanes of the interstate were blocked by the crash for about 35 minutes. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted just before 6:10 a.m. that the right lane was blocked.

Good morning South Sounders! Heads up, if your headed north for the morning commute, it’s going to be a bit of a slog. We’re still working on cleaning up a couple of earlier crashes, one on NB I-5 and another on NB 167. Pack your patience folks. pic.twitter.com/OB4jygBt8B — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 21, 2023

A three-and-a-half-mile backup between Tacoma and Federal Way takes drivers some extra time to get through.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.