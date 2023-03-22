Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Inslee pleas for more funds as state, city crews clear First Ave bridge encampment

Mar 21, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm
First Avenue bridge encampment (Nicole Jennings) Governor Jay Inslee at the First Avenue bridge encampment (Nicole Jennings) First Avenue bridge encampment (Nicole Jennings)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

State and city crews in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood clearing a massive homeless encampment underneath the First Avenue bridge on both sides of Michigan Street. Thirty-five people moved out of the camp, with 30 accepting housing.

What remains are piles of trash, broken cars, RVs, and machinery. State troopers said they found some stolen cars there.

Governor Inslee stopped by Tuesday’s cleanup to speak on his $4 billion housing levy while touring the camp.

Why is Seattle one of the most anxious cities in America?

“I’m here to say our state is better than this,” Inslee said at the impromptu press conference. “The Evergreen State is better than this. This year, we’re going to step up the plate and go big so people can go home.”

Inslee claimed the state needs money to pay for housing, as well as drug and alcohol rehab and mental health treatment.

“We have a housing crisis and we are in the beginning stages of fighting it with major cleanup efforts all across the state of Washington,” Inslee said. “Reductions of homeless camps in Spokane, in Vancouver, in Seattle, Tukwila.”

The Legislature does not appear to be on board with that plan. The Senate proposed just a fraction of the amount Inslee requested — $625 million for housing.

Redmond police chief calls for stronger stalking laws

“Our state needs to go forward and we need to put the dollars that are necessary to build all kinds of housing and mental health services and chemical addiction treatment to get people out of squalor and into healthy housing,” Inslee continued.

This encampment removal was part of the state’s initiative to remove camps along state highways.

Nicole Jennings contributed to this reporting.

Local News

seattle skyline...
Bill Kaczaraba

Why is Seattle one of the most anxious cities in America?

Both Jack and Spike agreed that the income disparity and the high cost of housing are factors for all the anxiety.
21 hours ago
bus lanes...
Micki Gamez

Drivers caught illegally in Seattle bus lanes over 100K times in 2022

The cameras captured the most bus-lane violations at Aurora Avenue North and Galer Street. Third Avenue and James Street came in second.
21 hours ago
fife rollover...
Bill Kaczaraba

Semi rollover on I-5 in Fife causing major delays to afternoon commute

If you have to drive through Fife on Interstate 5, expect major delays for your Tuesday afternoon commute.
21 hours ago
pierce county...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Man arrested in Mexico to face charges of 2002 murder and multiple rapes in Pierce County

In March 2002, the body of Sharon Van Gilder was found unclothed on the side of the road in the 15600 block of 74th Avenue East.
21 hours ago
teenagers public drug use...
Sam Campbell

Lakewood Council bans public drug use, camping on public property

The city council of Lakewood approved in a unanimous decision an ordinance that will criminalize public drug use. 
21 hours ago
crime...
Bill Kaczaraba

Shots fired ends with arrest of man in Whatcom County

Police entered the complex in an armored vehicle and located the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Jeremy Spotted Bear from Bellingham.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Inslee pleas for more funds as state, city crews clear First Ave bridge encampment