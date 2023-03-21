Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Why is Seattle one of the most anxious cities in America?

Mar 21, 2023, 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm
seattle skyline...
Seattle has faced many challenges the past few years. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle has been selected as the most anxious city in America, according to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“It seems to me as if you live in the Emerald City, you’re surrounded by nothing but beauty, surrounded by nothing but nature, surrounded by nothing but wonder and opportunity,” KIRO Newsradio host Jack Stein said. “It’s like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, right? There are all kinds of stuff for you to go and see, and yet people have anxiety in this city.”

“You’re also surrounded by $5 gas, $1 bread, and $6 milk,” host Spike O’Neill explained. “The middle class has fled King County. And I think that’s got a lot to do with why the anxiety is here.”

The data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse survey found that in the first two weeks of February, 59% of Seattle adults experienced some level of anxiety. 1.8 million people report feeling nervous, anxious, or on edge. The top five “most anxious” cities are Seattle, Phoenix, San Francisco, Boston, and Los Angeles.

“If I’m thinking about Seattle as a metropolitan area, it’s condensed,” Stine said. “It’s difficult to get around efficiently. And you’re surrounded by people who could potentially kill you at any moment. And I don’t say that lightly.”

Crime rates have risen in the city since the pandemic began. Violent crimes are way up, although the city is beginning to see that change.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz optimistic about drop in violent crime

“You’ve got stories of a guy throwing a lady down a flight of stairs for no reason whatsoever. You’ve got stories of a homeless man walking up to a guy who’s got a sweet little dog and kicking that dog and killing it. You got stories of a guy walking up to a lady walking with her baby and throwing coffee in that baby’s face,” Stine pointed out.

“The homeless situation, you see them everywhere. The crime situation, you hear about it on a daily basis,” Spike explained. “You drive through the city, you drive through on the freeways or on the surface streets, you’re seeing tent cities, you’re seeing graffiti, you’re seeing garbage, all these things. And this is not something Seattle has been used to for decades.”

Both Jack and Spike agreed that the income disparity and the high cost of housing are factors for all the anxiety.

“There’s also the Seattle freeze. The Seattle freeze is where people from Seattle kind of have a ‘I don’t need you to be here’ to newcomers to the city. And there are so many newcomers in this city,” Stine explained. “I think when people move to Seattle, and they aren’t getting the smiles and the greetings and the welcomes from that they’re used to from wherever they moved from, that makes them a little anxious.”

Feliks, Dave debate the future of Seattle’s Memorial Stadium

Both agree that we need to see that this really exists and work on it together.

“We’re just an anxious city with a lot of anxious people,” Stine said.

Listen to KIRO Newsradio on 97.3 FM. Stream it live here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

memorial wall...
L.B. Gilbert

Feliks, Dave debate the future of Seattle’s Memorial Stadium

Dave Ross and Feliks Banel debated how far the city should go in preserving the memorial, what its purpose in the community should be.
18 hours ago
compassion...
Dave Ross

Ross: There’s a limit to compassion that we should have in the courts

It’s important to try new things – like a compassionate court – but it’s just as important to recognize it's doing more harm than good.
18 hours ago
trump...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: Trump ‘has to go to jail, it’s not rocket science’

Former President Donald Trump claimed “illegal leaks” indicated he would be arrested Tuesday through posts on Truth Social.
2 days ago
downtown Seattle...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

G&U: Why is $100,000 worth equivalent to $49,000 in Seattle?

According to a SmartAsset report, $100,000 in Seattle is worth to roughly $49,000 after adjusting for taxes and cost of living.
2 days ago
Light rail transit fare...
Dave Ross

Ross: You have to pay your transit fare now; imagine that

Starting this week, new signs are going up at all the light rail stations.  They are bright yellow signs that say “Pay To Enter.”
2 days ago
light rail, Sound Transit...
Dave Ross

Ross: Ex-football players would convince people to pay for transit

Yesterday, the State Supreme Court ruled in favor of Zachary Meredith, who in 2018 boarded a Community Transit bus without paying his fare.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Why is Seattle one of the most anxious cities in America?