Two killed in suspected DUI crash on West Seattle Bridge

A crash on the West Seattle Bridge blocked all westbound lanes early Wednesday morning after police received multiple 911 calls of a white pickup truck traveling the wrong way down the road.

Prior to the department’s response, witnesses advised the pickup truck crashed into another vehicle.

Police arrived at around 12:20 a.m. and found a sedan and the pickup truck in the westbound lane of the bridge. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the male driver and female passenger of the sedan deceased. Both victims were 18 years old.

The male driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Based on the investigation, the male driver of the pickup showed signs of impairment and is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Traffic Collison Investigation detectives responded to the scene and will be leading the investigation.