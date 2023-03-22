Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Two killed in suspected DUI crash on West Seattle Bridge

Mar 22, 2023, 6:41 AM
crash...
(Photo from the Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from the Seattle Police Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A crash on the West Seattle Bridge blocked all westbound lanes early Wednesday morning after police received multiple 911 calls of a white pickup truck traveling the wrong way down the road.

Prior to the department’s response, witnesses advised the pickup truck crashed into another vehicle.

Crash in Fife caused 4-mile backup, ‘bit of a slog’ on I-5

Police arrived at around 12:20 a.m. and found a sedan and the pickup truck in the westbound lane of the bridge. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the male driver and female passenger of the sedan deceased. Both victims were 18 years old.

The male driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Based on the investigation, the male driver of the pickup showed signs of impairment and is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Traffic Collison Investigation detectives responded to the scene and will be leading the investigation.

Local News

Google...
Associated Press

Google’s artificially intelligent ‘Bard’ set for next stage

Google announced Tuesday it's allowing more people to interact with “ Bard,” the artificially intelligent chatbot the company is building to counter Microsoft's early lead in a pivotal battleground of technology.
7 hours ago
boats...
L.B. Gilbert

More than 40 boats go up in flames at storage facility near Lake Union

A fire has broken out in a dry dock storage facility on Lake Union, causing several dozen boats to go up in flames Tuesday morning.
7 hours ago
rainier...
Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Mt. Rainier National Park struggles to find affordable housing for seasonal employees

Mt. Rainier National Park is struggling to find housing for an estimated 200 seasonal employees set to work there this summer.
7 hours ago
First Avenue bridge encampment (Nicole Jennings)...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Inslee pleas for more funds as state, city crews clear First Ave bridge encampment

What remains are piles of trash, broken cars, RVs, and machinery. State troopers said they have found some stolen cars there.
1 day ago
seattle skyline...
Bill Kaczaraba

Why is Seattle one of the most anxious cities in America?

Both Jack and Spike agreed that the income disparity and the high cost of housing are factors for all the anxiety.
1 day ago
bus lanes...
Micki Gamez

Drivers caught illegally in Seattle bus lanes over 100K times in 2022

The cameras captured the most bus-lane violations at Aurora Avenue North and Galer Street. Third Avenue and James Street came in second.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Two killed in suspected DUI crash on West Seattle Bridge