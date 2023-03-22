Close
LOCAL NEWS

Big change with rain dropping temperatures, snow in the passes

Mar 22, 2023, 3:02 PM | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 5:04 am
Photo of Seattle's Freeway Park (Photo from Flickr)
BY
KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Enjoy Wednesday’s warm sunshine because a big change is coming in the weather again, as much cooler temperatures than average and wet conditions return starting Thursday.

Highs Wednesday were around 60 degrees across much of western Washington. Thursday as a Pacific weather system moves onshore with rain, high temperatures will drop at least 10 degrees from Wednesday, around 50 degrees. The average high temperature for Seattle right now is 55 degrees.

Oso marks nine-year anniversary of landslide

By Friday and through the weekend into early next week, it will be even cooler. High temperatures will struggle to rise above the 40s as unsettled weather with showers and sun breaks rules.

Snow levels will again be quite low, dropping to around 1000 feet at times Friday through the weekend. Some showers in the lowlands may offer wet snow flakes on windshields, rooftops, and yards, particularly during nights and mornings.

In the mountains, snow will return to the passes starting Thursday. Be prepared for winter weather driving conditions if venturing into or across the passes.

And remember, for those who have studded tires, they need to be removed by the deadline of March 31. Plan ahead to avoid the rush at your local tire center. No April Fools, fines of $136 can be issued for those still with studded tires starting April 1.

Big change with rain dropping temperatures, snow in the passes