Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Suits: ‘J. Edgar Hoover would slap TikTok across the face’ in hearings

Mar 23, 2023, 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm
tiktok...
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew takes questions from Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing was a rare opportunity for lawmakers to question the leader of the short-form social media video app about the company's relationship with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, and how they handle users' sensitive personal data. Some local, state, and federal government agencies have been banning the use of TikTok by employees, citing concerns about national security. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Bryan Suits's Profile Picture BY
AM 770 KTTH Host

The CEO of TikTok, a subsidiary of Chinese tech company ByteDance, appeared before a congressional committee arguing that TikTok prioritizes user safety and should not be banned amid concerns the video-sharing app is a national security threat.

CEO Shou Zi Chew told the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that, “ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country.”

TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears

Still, concerns exist about the safety of valuable and confidential information of the millions of Americans that use TikTok falling into the wrong hands of the Chinese government, or worse, being promoted content detrimental to “Americans’ mental and physical health,” according to Republican Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL).

“So when you think about Chinese surveillance, you have to look at the big picture. And what the Chinese intelligence services have gotten really good at is taking big chunks of data about Americans and then putting them together in useful ways,” Alex Stamos, the founder of a cybersecurity firm and former NATO cybersecurity advisor, said. “They broke into Experian, and they stole all this data on Americans credit profiles, they broke into an anthem, one of the largest health care providers, they broke into the Office of Personnel Management, and stole the classification records over 20 million American employees. You put all that together, and you can build a kind of knowledge about the entire ladder.”

Bryan Suits shared his concerns on the Bryan Suits show that the app was being used to harm children and steal their information.

“If America is wide open with information, why not make an app that can bend the minds of the children that are going to grow up and be in the fighter planes and the whole thing? Why not do that if you’re playing the long game anyway,” Suits said. “This is what the Chinese use all their apps and all their hacking to do, and make no mistake, TikTok is a hack.”

More from Bryan Suits: ‘I had a nose full of Seattle in 30 seconds’ while riding the bus

You can listen to Bryan’s full discussion of the hearings here:

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6–9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

English cop ticket...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Dem bill cuts English reading and writing requirement for public safety jobs

If you think the Washington government bureaucracy is inefficient now, wait until you experience life under Senate Bill 5274.
2 days ago
pierce transit...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Pierce Transit staff face discipline if they don’t use ‘ze,’ ‘they’ pronouns

One concerned employee told The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that he found the memo, titled "Pronoun Use in the Workplace," troubling.
3 days ago
Tamer Abouzeid...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: King County official defended terrorists, tweets anti-Semitic smears

His views on Jews and Israel were on full display in a Letter to the Editor in an August 2002 edition of the Chicago Tribune that he allegedly wrote.
4 days ago
Wheat Khan...
Max Gross

COVID restrictions put her business at risk, now she’s running for governor

“I'm definitely running as a business owner, not as a politician,” Wheat Khan told the Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH.
4 days ago
Tamer Abouzeid...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Director who investigates police under fire for bashing cops

OLEO Director Tamer Abouzeid is under fire for tweets bashing police, calling to "completely replace" the entire criminal justice system.
5 days ago
King County metro fares...
Frank Sumrall

Suits: ‘I had a nose full of Seattle in 30 seconds’ while riding the bus

Bryan Suits came in close contact with loose fecal matter while on a bus in Seattle — surviving to tell the tale on-air Friday.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Suits: ‘J. Edgar Hoover would slap TikTok across the face’ in hearings