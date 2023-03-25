Remo Borracchini, owner of beloved 100-year-old bakery, dies at 92

Remo Borracchini, owner and founder of the 100-year-old bakery and Seattle staple Borracchini’s in Seattle’s Rainier Valley, died earlier this month at the age of 92.

The bakery was well-known for sheet cakes for all occasions – and the bakery’s ability to decorate personal themed desserts on extremely short notice.

Remo took over the family bakery after serving in the Korean War from 1951-1953, and worked it day and night alongside his wife of 59 years, Betty Hogan, until her death in 2013.

Borracchini’s Bakery also functioned as a community hub, starting out with Seattle’s immigrant Italian American population centered in the bakery’s neighborhood, according to Bethany Jean Clement.

In its heyday, the business employed 70 bakers and 20 decorators.

“Some days, the staff baked and decorated as many as 150 birthday cakes,” the bakery’s website read. “An average of 110 wedding cakes flew out the door each weekend.”

Remo Borracchini and his bakers even stated in an archived interview with The Seattle Times they produced 125 wedding cakes one weekend in August 1993, claiming approximately 14,000 people were eating their wedding cakes in Seattle.

But, like many other local community establishments, Borracchini’s had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A huge thank you to you, our devoted customers and loyal crew who are all like our extended family. You all have given us a lifetime of memories that will never be forgotten,” the Borracchini family wrote when announcing the decision to close. “It has been a privilege to be a part of all of your birthdays, anniversaries and important lifetime celebrations. We wish everyone great health, much success and an abundance of happiness as we all navigate the future together.”

Most recently, the building that housed the famous bakery caught fire after its closure last May.