LOCAL NEWS

Sinkhole causing delays at Fauntleroy ferry terminal

Mar 27, 2023, 1:10 PM
Fauntleroy sinkhole...
A sinkhole at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal could cause a major slowdown for drivers Monday. (Photo from KIRO Newsradio Traffic)
(Photo from KIRO Newsradio Traffic)
BY
Here for what's next

A sinkhole at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal is causing a major slowdown for drivers Monday.

The sinkhole is growing in one of the exit lanes on the Fauntleroy dock.

Anacortes-Sidney ferry route cancellation will change lives


It’s reduced offloading to one lane.

Washington State Ferries say there could be delays getting both on and off the ferry as they adjust the passenger lines.

Crews are putting a plate over the area to fix it. Ferry officials haven’t said how long repairs could take.

Local News

Federal Way gun buyback...
Frank Sumrall

Federal Way gun buyback program stirs debate in its effectiveness

This trend is reaching national levels, as gun buyback events in Texas and Wisconsin late last year netted approximately 1,350 guns in total.
16 hours ago
chateau ste. michelle...
Frank Sumrall

Chateau Ste. Michelle announces 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup

The lineup for Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery's 2023 Summer Concert Series is here with tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 3.
16 hours ago
studded tires...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: Don’t forget to remove studded tires by end of March

WSDOT said studded tires damage pavement, costing taxpayers’ additional road repair and maintenance expenditures.
16 hours ago
avalanche...
L.B. Gilbert

Report tells story of ‘traumatic fall’ after fatal Colchuck avalanche

The fatal avalanche in late February was especially deadly due to "the extremely steep, sustained nature of the terrain." 
16 hours ago
car...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a car they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown.
16 hours ago
Ship Canal Bridge encampment...
L.B. Gilbert

Controversial Ship Canal Bridge encampment clean-up underway

Cleanup of the Ship Canal bridge encampment begins Monday after WSDOT said that they would be clearing underneath the highway after protests
16 hours ago

