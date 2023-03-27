Sinkhole causing delays at Fauntleroy ferry terminal

A sinkhole at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal is causing a major slowdown for drivers Monday.

The sinkhole is growing in one of the exit lanes on the Fauntleroy dock.

Plan for possible vehicle offloading delays at our #Fauntleroy terminal due as we are down to one lane because of a sinkhole on the dock. The offloading traffic shift has also reduced onboarding lane 1 down a bit. Crews plan to put a plate over the sinkhole today. pic.twitter.com/mqJyFzwWOB — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) March 27, 2023



It’s reduced offloading to one lane.

Washington State Ferries say there could be delays getting both on and off the ferry as they adjust the passenger lines.

Crews are putting a plate over the area to fix it. Ferry officials haven’t said how long repairs could take.