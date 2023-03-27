Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Buehner: Don’t forget to remove studded tires by end of March

Mar 27, 2023, 11:50 AM
studded tires...
(Photo by Martin Silva Cosentino/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Martin Silva Cosentino/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ted Buehner's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Spring is here, which means it is time to remove the studded tires on your vehicle by March 31.

Tire shops often get busy with long lines and wait times in the days leading up to the 31st. Many tire shop managers note they have staff shortages and highly recommend getting an appointment in advance to reduce the wait time.

Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said studded tires damage pavement, costing taxpayers additional road repair and maintenance expenditures. Removing studded tires now helps preserve roadways.

“Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter and also damage city and county roads,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “We urge motorists to explore all their traction options, including non-stud, winter-tread tires, which differ from all-season tires. These tires are legal year-round and don’t damage our highways.”

Starting at midnight on Saturday, April 1, motorists with studded tires can face a $137 fine issued by law enforcement. Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states, like Montana, may have later removal dates, but Washington state law applies to all motorists, including visitors. There is no individual exception or “out of state waiver” to the legal studded tire dates of November 1 through March 31.

WSDOT does not plan to extend the studded tire deadline this year. Crews will continue to monitor mountain passes, roads, and weather forecasts to quickly clear any late-season snow or ice. Be sure to check road conditions prior to hitting the road so you ‘know before you go’ by using the WSDOT app or by calling the 511 road conditions hotline.

More from Ted Buehner: Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

For more information about Washington state studded tire and tire chain regulations, visit WSP’s website. To learn more about the WSDOT studded tire removal deadline this year, visit the WSDOT Studded Tire Removal webpage.

Follow Ted Buehner, the KIRO FM news meteorologist, on Twitter

Local News

avalanche...
L.B. Gilbert

Report tells story of ‘traumatic fall’ after fatal Colchuck avalanche

The fatal avalanche in late February was especially deadly due to "the extremely steep, sustained nature of the terrain." 
12 hours ago
car...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help identifying a car they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown.
12 hours ago
Ship Canal Bridge encampment...
L.B. Gilbert

Controversial Ship Canal Bridge encampment clean-up underway

Cleanup of the Ship Canal bridge encampment begins Monday after WSDOT said that they would be clearing underneath the highway after protests
12 hours ago
parking rates...
L.B. Gilbert

On-street parking rates increase this spring across Seattle

Starting Monday, some neighborhoods in Seattle will see on-street parking rates increase with SDOT's regular seasonal update.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Associated Press

Police: passenger pulled jet’s emergency slide before LAX to SEA flight

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport was detained for triggering the plane’s emergency slide prior to takeoff, authorities said.
12 hours ago
Law enforcement officials work at the scene along Wooding Road on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, east o...
Associated Press

Why murder defendant was free before killings in Washington

Kirkland Warren was out on bail pending a long-delayed murder trial in Arkansas. But when he was arrested in Washington, he posted bond and was released.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Buehner: Don’t forget to remove studded tires by end of March