King County Sheriff renews Basic Law Enforcement training certification
Mar 28, 2023, 7:17 AM
The King County Sheriff gets her law enforcement credentials today.
Patti Cole-Tindall knew when she was appointed to her position by King County Executive Dow Constantine last year that she would need to be re-certified as a Peace Officer.
And to do that, she needed to attend a 19-week course at Washington’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy.
Executive Dow Constantine and other County leaders were expected to attend her graduation at the Burien Academy. The event will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. here.
Cole-Tindall was unanimously confirmed by the King County Council back on May 18, 2022.
She is the first person of color to serve as Sheriff of King County.