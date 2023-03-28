Close
LOCAL NEWS

King County Sheriff renews Basic Law Enforcement training certification

Mar 28, 2023, 7:17 AM
sheriff...
King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The King County Sheriff gets her law enforcement credentials today.

Patti Cole-Tindall knew when she was appointed to her position by King County Executive Dow Constantine last year that she would need to be re-certified as a Peace Officer.

King County confirms Patti Cole-Tindall as new Sheriff

And to do that, she needed to attend a 19-week course at Washington’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

Executive Dow Constantine and other County leaders were expected to attend her graduation at the Burien Academy. The event will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. here.

Cole-Tindall was unanimously confirmed by the King County Council back on May 18, 2022.

She is the first person of color to serve as Sheriff of King County.

