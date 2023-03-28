LOCAL NEWS
Crash in Georgetown involving SPD cruisers during stolen car recovery
Seattle Police are investigating a collision involving two patrol vehicles in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning on S Michigan Street and 6th Avenue S and is disrupting traffic in the area.
Investigation leads to 27 indictments in West Coast fentanyl drug bust
All westbound lanes are currently blocked on S Michigan Street.
DEVELOPING: Crash in Georgetown involving SPD cruisers.
It’s currently unclear what happened leading up to the crash, but SPD says they have a suspect in custody. No word on injuries but EMS personnel are here.
Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/bvc8tCqmeB
— Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) March 28, 2023
Seattle Police say officers were recovering a stolen car, and the suspect is now in custody.
There have been no reported injuries at this time.
This is a developing story, check back in for updates.