Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Transit agencies awarded funds to support safety, delivery measures

Mar 29, 2023, 4:01 PM
delivery...

FILE - Delivery trucks arrive at the loading dock at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing facility Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The federal government awarded both Sound Transit and Seattle’s Department of Transportation (SDOT) $2 million each in funds from the Strength, Mobility, and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grant.

SDOT spokesperson Mary Catherine Snyder said the funds will help the agency rebuild its three-decade outdated delivery permit system.

Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island

“We are really excited about the grant that came out because it really gives us an opportunity to get some funding that we can apply towards figuring out how we modernize the system,” Snyder said. “It’s a 30-year-old system [it’s actually a decal that goes on the truck], and it allows people to park and load at our commercial load zones that are both designated spaces for business freight.”

Snyder stated the goal is to reduce congestion and create more sustainable forms of delivery for residents and businesses.

“One thing we’re going to be doing about the grant is really having a concerted effort to sit down and talk with the systems around the city and our freight delivery partners,” Snyder said. “We will talk about the specific problems and some solutions.”

Some of those problems are delivery trucks parking in the center turn lane impeding traffic, causing dangerous situations for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians in the area.

“How do we put that all together into a new policy and a new program for managing curb delivery? What do we need to do to change the commercial boat zone policy?” Snyder added. “What kind of permits are appropriate? Who has to be really eligible for those permits? How do we do that so we’re having a better sense of providing the appropriate space at the curb, so people don’t have to use the center left turn lane or block something, and that they’re able to find spaces?”

She also claimed the other part of the grant is to work with the Open Mobility Foundation.

More from Micki Gamez: Drivers caught illegally in Seattle bus lanes over 100K times in 2022

“And so, how do we think about our signs? What if, in the future, the freight delivery companies also know those locations, and so when they’re doing the planning, when they’re doing their routes for their deliveries, they can know where the signs are, leaving that event availability information for those zones,” asked Snyder.

There’s a lot of information to consider.

SDOT sent us the blog they wrote last year when they applied for the grant. You can see how the story unfolded here.

Local News

Fremont cannabis...
L.B. Gilbert

Thieves drive car into front of Fremont cannabis shop

Seattle Police Department officers responded to a call that three men had broken into a cannabis dispensary in Fremont.
16 hours ago
aggressive owl...
Frank Sumrall

Aggressive owl wreaking havoc in local Whidbey park

South Whidbey Parks and Recreation believes this owl is a great horned owl, and provided a map of its presumed location.
16 hours ago
tokitae...
Heather Bosch

Beloved orca could return to Seattle after performing for 50 years

Tokitae was only a few years old when she was captured in the Puget Sound more than 50 years ago when she was shipped to Miami.
16 hours ago
overpass...
L.B. Gilbert

Encampment under Seattle Int. District overpass being cleared

Crews with WSDOT are set to start clearing this encampment under the Interstate 5 overpass near King Street & 8th Avenue.
16 hours ago
school district...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Board members vote to close Duvall school despite outcry from parents

"You have the power. You have the choice. We voted for you. Please vote for us. Vote to save Eagle Rock,” parent Caroline Corcoran said.
16 hours ago
crashes...
L.B. Gilbert

Car crashes into truck shielding workers, WSDOT urges caution

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into the back of an attenuator truck Tuesday night on Interstate 5 near Union Street.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Transit agencies awarded funds to support safety, delivery measures