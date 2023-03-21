Close
LOCAL NEWS

Drivers caught illegally in Seattle bus lanes over 100K times in 2022

Mar 21, 2023, 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm
bus lanes...
(Photo courtesy of SDOT)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

A new camera pilot program in Seattle caught drivers illegally using Seattle bus lanes approximately 110,000 times in the last year, according to Axios Seattle.

The cameras captured the most bus-lane violations at Aurora Avenue North and Galer Street. Third Avenue and James Street came in second.

Axios reported transit-only lanes are for buses to navigate routes seamlessly when traffic is heavy, but buses can’t do that if a large number of drivers clog the restricted lane.

State Route 109 near Ocean Shores to close for three weeks

The infraction costs $75 and generated around $825,000 in revenue last year. The funds partially paid for the cameras while the rest went to SDOT. Fortunately, the infraction does not go on a driver’s record.

Installing the cameras began in 2020, when Seattle launched a pilot program to use said automated traffic cameras to catch bus lane drivers.

Lastly, the city of Seattle is supposed to write a final report and send it to Olympia in 2025 about how the temporary program is working. So far it appears to be doing it’s job!

